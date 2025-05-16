Insider Claims Maple Leafs’ GM ‘Doesn’t Want’ Mitch Marner Back

The Toronto Maple Leafs will have to make an important decision to make this free agency with the future of Mitch Marner.

Marner will be the top free agent available, but he has made it clear throughout the year that he isn’t talking about his contract. He’s in the final year of his six-year, $65.41 million deal.

With the Maple Leafs’ season potentially ending on May 16, Marner’s future is a big question. However, NHL insider Jesse Blake of SDPN claims both sides don’t want a reunion.

“I don’t think either of them wants to stick around. Brad Treliving doesn’t want Mitch Marner back, and Mitch Marner doesn’t want to be in Toronto. I don’t think it’s a conversation. He refused to negotiate with the team,” Blake said on SDPN. “They wanted to negotiate back in mid-season, I think it was three times they approached him to talk about the contract, and every single time, he said no. They approached him about the trade, and he said no. He has this type of playoff performance. Neither of them wants to be together. They are divorced now, and it’s over.”

With how the playoffs have played out and Marner being a popular scapegoat, it wouldn’t be a surprise that he leaves the Maple Leafs in free agency.

In free agency, Marner will likely command a massive deal. He recorded 27 goals and 75 assists for 102 points in 81 games.

Maple Leafs’ Marner Hoping to Turn Series Around

Toronto has lost three straight games and is now down 3-2 in their playoff series against the Florida Panthers.

If Toronto doesn’t win Game 6 on May 16, the Maple Leafs’ season ends, and Marner may not play another home game. However, Marner says he isn’t focusing on that at all as he’s just focused on Game 6.

“No thoughts of that at all,” Marner said. “It’s obviously not the spot we want to be in, but you can’t do anything about it. We know this is gonna be a rollercoaster of a ride, we know it’s not gonna be easy.”

Marner, like most Maple Leafs players, struggled in Game 5, and he says he made some sloppy plays. Heading into Game 6, he knows he has to be better.

“Some sloppy play, not hard enough working, giving away too many opportunities around our net, there’s a good list of it,” Marner said. “I don’t think anyone’s happy about it. Time to reset, time to refocus, get ready for our flight tomorrow, go into Florida and play a hockey game.”

Marner has 2 goals and 10 assists in the playoffs.

Maple Leafs GM Claims He Wants Marner

Marner is in the final year of his deal, and at the trade deadline, the Maple Leafs asked him to waive his no-trade clause.

Toronto was in talks to acquire Mikko Rantanen for Marner, but the Maple Leafs forward declined to be traded. After the report came public, Treliving says he wants Marner in Toronto

“We’re aligned with Mitch, we’re worried about this season. We’re worried about the games we have coming up. We want Mitch here for a long time,” Treliving said. “It’s not a distraction, but like I said we think the world of him. But, it’s just not a question we’re going to get into every day.”

Game 6 on May 16 will likely play a key role in Marner’s future in Toronto.