Insider: Maple Leafs’ Heated Rival Plan to ‘Make a Run’ at Signing Marner

The Toronto Maple Leafs could see star forward Mitch Marner leave in free agency, and to make matters worse, it could be to their heated rival.

Marner is the top free agent available and will have several teams interested in him. However, NHL insider Cam Robinson of EliteProspects reports that the Florida Panthers plan to take a run at signing Marner.

“There’s real smoke that the Florida Panthers could be gearing up to make a run at Marner. Word is that Toronto has opened the door to a sign-and-trade scenario, where they ink Marner to a max-term extension (eight years) and then flip him to recoup some level of value,” Robinson wrote.

“The Leafs know that Marner is all but assured to leave. For the acquiring team, moving a draft pick to avoid a bidding war is a very palatable cost,” Robinson added. “Whether Marner is keen for that route is another thing. Would he sacrifice the eighth year to be able to be courted like a king and maximize his value on a seven-year deal?”

Marner completed his six-year, $65.41 million deal with the Maple Leafs this season. He’s coming off a career-year, 102-point season, and would bolster the Panthers’ roster even more to keep them as a Stanley Cup contender.

Panthers Would Make Key Moves to Sign Marner

If Florida does make a run at Marner and sign him, Robinson says the Panthers will be forced to make some key moves.

Signing Marner would likely signal that their trade deadline acquisition, Brad Marchand, will walk in free agency. It would also signal that Sam Bennett would leave in free agency.

“The Panthers, for their credit, are known for their aggressive swings. And this would certainly fall under that category,” Robinson wrote. “In this world, you’d have to imagine that Sam Bennett would not be retained. And, Anton Lundell would be elevated to the second-line center role. Marner moves out of the pressure cooker of Toronto to the sunny disposition of Florida with its tax-free status, immaculate vibes, and constant Cup contention.”

It would be a tough price to pay for Florida to see Bennett and Marchand leave, but signing Marner would add another star player to their roster and top line.

Maple Leafs GM Uncertain on Re-Signing Marner

Marner is from Toronto and will be the top free agent available on July 1.

After the Maple Leafs were eliminated in the playoffs by the Panthers, general manager Brad Treliving says he isn’t sure what the future holds. Treliving says he will take his time to speak to Marner about his future.

“This isn’t a deflection. I think Mitch is a tremendous player,” Treliving said. “I think he’s a star. We’re in that process right now. I had a meeting with all of the players individually, we do our exit meetings. Mitch and I had a discussion. It’s emotional right now. My discussion with Mitch was ‘let’s all take a step back, let’s take a deep breath.’ I gotta decompress a little bit.”

Marner, meanwhile, was also noncommittal on returning to the Maple Leafs in his year-end press conference.