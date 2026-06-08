NHL Insider: Morgan Rielly’s Fate With Maple Leafs All But Sealed

There have been a multitude of changes for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the last several weeks and months, starting with the firing of general manager Brad Treliving on March 30. He’s since been replaced by former Arizona Coyotes GM John Chayka, while former team captain Mats Sundin has returned to the organization in an executive leadership role.

Additionally, Chayka has dismissed head coach Craig Berube, and is now conducting the search for the next Toronto bench boss with a multitude of candidates having already been considered.

Amidst reports that the Maple Leafs nearly traded forward Matthew Knies at the March 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, there remains speculation regarding the futures of longtime Leafs players like Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly with the only franchise they’ve ever suited up for.

What Does The Future Hold For Toronto Maple Leafs Defenseman Morgan Rielly?

According to a recent report from NHL Insider Darren Dreger, it looks more likely than not that Rielly’s time with the Maple Leafs has potentially reached a conclusion.

” Darren Dreger: [Morgan Rielly’s] time in Toronto has more or less come to an end, it’s expected that he will get traded; it does have that similar feel with Darnell Nurse with the Oilers, it does – Barn Burner (6/5)

Rielly, who skated in his 13th season as a member of the Maple Leafs, scored 11 goals while adding 25 assists for 36 points. He averaged 21:08 of ice time while also posting a minus-18 rating.

He also still has four years left on his contract, which carries a $7.5 million cap hit, a number that could have the potential of scaring away suitors unless a portion of it were to be retained by Chayka.

If he were to be moved, it would represent yet another changing of the guard in Toronto under Chayka.

Morgan Rielly Expressed His Desire To Remain A Maple Leaf

Following the season, Rielly admitted that a potential departure from the Maple Leafs had crossed his mind, but that he tries not to think about it too much.

“It’s a challenging thing to answer when those conversations haven’t happened yet, but, you know, after a year like this, after any year, but especially one like this, as an athlete, you have to be prepared for that,” he continued. “You know, it’s not the first time that it’s crossed my mind.”

The Maple Leafs fell out of the playoff race down the stretch following the Olympic break, and for the first time in a decade, they failed to play beyond the final game of the regular season.

“We had a good road trip going into the Olympic break and then we came back and we weren’t able to continue it,” he said. “I think that there were other points during the season where we just weren’t able to be consistent enough to keep things going in that direction…I think whenever you have a year like this, there’s a number of things that need to be improved. I think the consistency was one of those things.”