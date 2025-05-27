Insider Reveals 2 Teams Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner is Interested in Signing With

Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Mitch Marner is set to be the top free agent available on July 1.

Marner completed his six-year, $65.41 million deal and will be in line for a massive deal with several teams interested in him. However, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun of TSN believes Marner is interested in signing with the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights.

“I think a lot of the usual suspects for Marner. Teams like Anaheim and Detroit, and Chicago will want to get in on it,” LeBrun said on TSN 1050’s OverDrive. “I think Marner himself, if he goes to market, which I think is likely, will probably look at the usual suspects. Florida, Vegas, all the teams that we always end up keen on. Where players seem to love to go.”

Vegas and Florida are two of the best teams in the NHL, and going after Marner would be intriguing.

The Golden Knights have $9.615 million in cap space this offseason, so Vegas would need to create more money to sign Marner. Florida, meanwhile, has $19 million in cap space and could look to sign Marner to replace Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand if they leave in free agency.

Marner is one of the best players in the NHL and would be a first-line forward on any team he signs with. He recorded 27 goals and 75 assists for 102 points in 81 games.

Marner Hasn’t Thought About Future With The Maple Leafs

Marner is one of the best players in the NHL and will be highly sought after in free agency. However, he says he hasn’t thought much about free agency.

At Toronto’s locker cleanout day after their playoff exit to the Panthers, Marner was mum on his future.

“I’ve always loved my time here, I’ve loved being here,” Marner said. “I’ve been so grateful. I haven’t processed anything yet. It’s still so fresh… I’ll sit down with my wife. I’ll start talking and trying to figure out what the next steps are.”

If Marner does leave the Maple Leafs in free agency, he is grateful for his time in Toronto. He is from Toronto and was glad to wear the Maple Leaf.

“It’s been ups and downs,” Marner said. “You feel the love and the passion in this city. I’ve been forever grateful to not just grow up here, but to be able to wear this Maple Leaf. And be a part of the history.”

Marner was selected fourth overall in 2015 by Toronto and has spent his entire career with the Maple Leafs.

What is Marner Projected to Get in Free Agency?

Marner is the top free agent available, and with the salary cap going up, he’ll be in line for a massive deal.

DailyFaceoff.com insider Frank Seravalli named Marner his top free agent and claimed he could get up to $14 million this offseason.

“Coupling the difficulty in acquiring true difference makers with the rapidly rising salary cap,” Seravalli wrote. “It’s not difficult to envision a world where Marner earns closer to a $14 million AAV if he makes it to market.”

Marner recorded 2 goals and 11 assists for 13 points in 13 playoff games.