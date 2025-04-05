Insider Predicts Maple Leafs’ Star Young Forward Will Get Offer Sheeted in Offseason

The Toronto Maple Leafs have two key pending unrestricted free agents in Mitch Marner and John Tavares.

However, star young forward Matthew Knies is an RFA. Although Toronto can match any offer made to him, NHL insider Zoro Sekhon of NHLTradeRumors believes Knies will receive an offer sheet this offseason.

“Amid the ongoing speculation about Mitch Marner’s future, Knies has quietly emerged as a breakout star for the Leafs,” Sekhon wrote. “The 22-year-old power forward tallied 26 goals and 25 assists in 71 games, solidifying himself as the physical presence Toronto has long needed. His play has drawn comparisons to Florida’s Sam Bennett, top prospect Macklin Celebrini, and even Patrick Kane.

“Given his value, rival GMs may be willing to part with significant draft capital to pry him away. While Toronto will likely prioritize re-signing him, their crowded list of pending free agents—including Marner, John Tavares, Nick Robertson, and Pontus Holmberg—could leave an opening for another team to swoop in with an unmatchable offer,” Sekhon added.

As Sekhon writes, with the Maple Leafs likely prioritizing the Marner and Tavares extensions, that could create an opportunity for a team to offer sheet Knies.

Knies is in the final year of his entry-level deal. This season, he has taken a leap and has become an impact player for the Maple Leafs. Knies has recorded 26 goals and 25 assists for 51 points in 71 games.

Analyst Shares Contract Prediction for Knies

Although Knies is only an RFA, many expect him to get a hefty deal this summer.

Knies has proven to be one of the NHL’s best power forwards and NHL analyst Jason Bukala of Sportsnet believes he could get a deal upwards of $9 million per season.

“At 22 years old, he is a unicorn. For prospects that are coming into the League he is a unicorn. For the Toronto Maple Leafs he is an absolute unicorn. And they’ve been searching for this kind of player, forever,” Bukala said on The Fan Hockey Show on March 21. “I felt like everybody was getting caught up pre-deadline in Mitch Marner. And I just don’t see how you can not sign Knies first and then see what’s left over to do the rest of the business… It could go to $9 million.”

Knies was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft. He plays on the Maple Leafs’ top line with Auston Matthews and Marner.

Maple Leafs’ GM Calls Knies a ‘Unique’ Player

Knies is a rare player due to his physical ability and size, as well as being a legit goal scorer.

A power forward who can play on the top line is rare and Maple Leafs’ general manager Brad Treliving has nothing but praise for him.

“You can see a power forward developing right in front of us,” Treliving said on March 7. “He’s just maturing into his body. His game is maturing. I think Matthew is just realizing how big and strong he is. He’s getting more comfortable, growing right in front of our eyes. He’s a unique player. That’s a big, strong man at 22 years old, and developing different parts of his game. You see what he’s done on the power play, net-front, developing an edge to his game.”

Knies has 41 career goals in two full NHL seasons.