NHL Insider Reveals Maple Leafs, Canadiens Were Minutes Away From Blockbuster Trade

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made meaningful changes in leadership in recent weeks and months, and there is rampant speculation that there could be changes to the roster as well.

While there is considerable speculation regarding the future of captain Auston Matthews with the franchise under the leadership of new general manager John Chayka, who replaced Brad Treliving (fired on March 30), another key member of the Maple Leafs forward units could potentially find himself on the move, according to a noted NHL Insider.

NHL Insider Says The Toronto Maple Leafs Nearly Traded Matthew Knies To Rival Canadiens

Apparently, there was a deal in place between the Maple Leafs and the longtime Original 6 rival Montreal Canadiens that fell apart at the last minute, according to NHL Insider David Pagnotta.

Speaking at Lenovo Center in Raleigh before Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights, Pagnotta reported that the Maple Leafs had a deal in place with the Canadiens that would have sent Matthew Knies to Montreal in return for 2025 second-round draft pick Alexander Zharovsky, another prospect, and a pair of first-round draft picks.

However, he said that he didn’t blow the lid off the reported trade package until recently because the Canadiens were still in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“I wanted to wait out of respect; the Canadiens were still in the playoffs,” Pagnotta said. ” After the trade deadline, and (Canadiens GM) Kent Hughes alluded to it earlier this week when he spoke to the media, he said that they had something big and it didn’t work out, but we’ll revisit it during the summer. He reiterated it this week when he said he hopes to make it happen and we’ll revisit it.”

“It was with the Toronto Maple Leafs, it was big, it was Matthew Knies,” Pagnotta said. “They had an agreement in place between the Leafs and the Habs that would have sent Matthew Knies to Montreal. Zharkovsky was going the other way, along with another prospect and two first round picks. That was the package that was agreed upon, but there were some complications ahead of the Deadline. It didn’t go through, and they’re going to presumably revisit it.

However, Pagnotta noted that the trade would have taken place while former GM Brad Treliving was running the show in Toronto.

“This was under (the) previous Leafs regime with Brad Treliving,” he said. “Now John Chayka is there. According to some reports, they’re willing to listen on anybody but Auston Matthews right now.”

Will Matthew Knies Be Traded From The Maple Leafs By John Chayka?

Upon the departure of Mitch Marner to the Golden Knights last summer, Knies, who was selected in the second round (57th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, was looked upon by the Leafs to shoulder more of the offensive load.

He skated in 79 games and had a productive campaign with 23 goals and 43 assists, the latter of which was a new career high.

Knies has five years remaining on a six-year contract with a $7.75 million cap hit.