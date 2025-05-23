Insider Reveals Maple Leafs Could Buy Out 2 Key Forwards in Offseason

The Toronto Maple Leafs had another early playoff exit and could have some major changes this offseason.

The Maple Leafs have Mitch Marner and John Tavares both as pending free agents. Although Toronto has plenty of salary cap space to make some moves, NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period believes Toronto will look to buy out Calle Jarnkrok and David Kampf.

“The Maple Leafs have $26,859,001 in salary cap space going into the 2025-26 season, as per our friends at PuckPedia,” Pagnotta wrote. “Toronto may free up even more space if they move, or buy out, David Kampf and/or Calle Jarnkrok, which is under consideration, according to a team source.”

Jarnkrok has one year left on his four-year, $8.4 million deal. If the Maple Leafs buy him out, Toronto would save $516,667 in salary this season, but would have a $258,333 cap hit in 2026-27. Jarnkrok recorded 1 goal and 6 assists for 7 points in 19 games this season as he battled an injury.

Kampf, meanwhile, has two years left on his four-year, $9.6 million deal. Given he has two years left, if the Maple Leafs buy out the centerman, Toronto would save $716,667 each season for the next two years, but would have a cap hit of $358,333 in 2027-28 and 2028-29.

Kampf was a healthy scratch throughout the playoffs, as he played just 1 game, and doesn’t have a clear role with the Maple Leafs. He recorded 5 goals and 8 assists for 13 points in 59 games.

Maple Leafs Move on From Brendan Shanahan

Toronto decided not to give a contract to team President Brendan Shanahan as his contract had ended at the end of the season.

Shanahan had been in control since April 2014, but Toronto had just two playoff series wins in his tenure, which is why the Maple Leafs decided to move on from him.

“Over the past 11 seasons, Brendan Shanahan has made countless contributions to the Toronto Maple Leafs on the ice, off the ice and in the community,” MLSE president & CEO Keith Pelley said in a statement. “Brendan is one of the most respected leaders in the game and he has instilled many of the traits that were the signature of his Hall of Fame career throughout the organization, uniting this storied franchise in the ‘Honor, Pride and Courage’ that it was founded on.

“Our responsibility and driving motivation, however, is to add a new chapter to the Maple Leafs’ championship history,” Pelley added. “And, it was determined that a new voice was required to take the team to the next level in the years ahead. The franchise will be forever grateful for Brendan’s contributions and wish him and his family every success and happiness in the future.”

Whether or not the Maple Leafs will hire a new President is to be seen, but Shanahan will be the first of many changes to the Maple Leafs this summer.

Maple Leafs Coach Believes Team Will be Tougher

Toronto had another early playoff exit, losing in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs to the Florida Panthers.

After another early playoff exit, Craig Berube, who finished his first season as the coach of the Maple Leafs, believes the team will grow from this experience.

“For me the takeaway is yeah, it hurts right now. It hurts,” Berube said at his year-end press conference. “So remember that this summer. Because it hurts and it takes a lot to win in this league from what we talked about with injuries and how hard you got to play and all that. So for me, you know, a big takeaway is if you go home in the summer, you become tougher because you’re going to need it for next year.”

Despite limited playoff success with their group, Berube has confidence in the team.