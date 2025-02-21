Insider Reveals Potenital Return Maple Leafs Would Get for Disgruntled Forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs could look to subtract from its roster ahead of the March 7 trade deadline to make room for other players.

Nick Robertson has been a player involved in trade rumors, since this summer when he requested a trade. However, he ended up signing a one-year deal to return but has struggled to produce offensively.

Ahead of the deadline, his name has once again come up in trade rumors. However, NHL insider James Mirtle of The Athletic doesn’t think Toronto will get much for Robertson.

“Well, he’s a small, offensive winger who has 12 points in 47 games playing sheltered minutes,” Mirtle wrote. “I know he showed some signs of life last season, and he’s only 23, but you’re not going to get a whole lot for him at this point.

“Maybe a non-playoff team will take a look for the last 20 games,” Mirtle added. “He doesn’t make much, has been a point-a-game player in the minors and is an RFA at the end of the season, remaining under team control. But you’re looking at a fairly late draft pick as compensation, get excited if it’s a fourth.”

Robertson is a pending RFA and is young, so perhaps a team would take a flier on him to see if he can produce. However, the former second-round pick hasn’t produced offensively and his role with the Maple Leafs has been limited this season.

Insider Expects Maple Leafs to Entertain a Robertson Trade

With Robertson having a minimal role with the Maple Leafs this season, his name has come up in trade rumors.

Mirtle thinks Toronto will need to subtract from its roster ahead of the deadline and believes Robertson is likely to go.

“That’s something the Leafs may have to consider. Given they’re going to be at the roster limit and cap with Järnkrok close to returning and more additions presumably coming at the deadline,” Mirtle wrote. “I suspect there’ll be one or two casualties from the current roster who either end up on waivers or going the other way in trades before March 7, and Robertson is certainly a candidate to be one of them.”

The Maple Leafs selected Robertson 53rd overall in the 2019 NHL draft. He’s earning $875,000 this season with Toronto.

Maple Leafs GM Looking to Add to Its Roster

Toronto is one of the top teams in the NHL and they are looking to add to its roster.

The Maple Leafs are in second place in the Atlantic Division and GM Brad Treliving says he is looking at ways to improve their roster.

“You’re always watching, I know a lot of gets made of the deadline. But you’re always looking at ways you can improve your team. And it’s not always just external,” Treliving said on January 13. “The one thing with injuries this year and the amount of injuries we’ve had up front, we’ve got a chance to look at we’ve got internally, which is important. We’ve seen some guys come up and play well. It gives you a little insight into what you have within the organization.”

The Maple Leafs are 33-20-4 and are in second place in the Atlantic Division.