Insider: Maple Leafs ‘Offered The Moon’ For $25.5M Star Defenseman at Deadline

The Toronto Maple Leafs tried to acquire a star defenseman at the trade deadline.

The Maple Leafs ended up acquiring Brandon Carlo at the buzzer, but they appeared to have their eyes set on another defenseman. NHL insider Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reported Toronto tried to acquire Rasmus Ristolainen, but the Philadelphia Flyers turned it down.

“League executives also suggested the Senators could try to see if they can find a fit with the Philadelphia Flyers for right-shot blueliner Rasmus Ristolainen, who has two years left at $5.1 million per season,” Garrioch wrote.

“But it should be noted that the Toronto Maple Leafs tried desperately to get Ristolainen at the trade deadline in March, and were rebuffed. “The Leafs offered the moon and couldn’t get him out of there,” a league source said,” Garrioch added.

Ristolainen has two years left on his $25.5 million deal and would have bolstered the Maple Leafs’ blue line. He could have added some offense to the back end while also playing a solid physical defensive game.

However, Philadelphia turned down the trade package from the Maple Leafs. What exactly Toronto offered for him is uncertain, but for Carlo, Toronto gave up a first-round pick and a top prospect.

Ristolainen recorded 4 goals and 15 assists for 19 points in 63 games.

Maple Leafs GM Wanted to Add a Defenseman at Deadline

Entering the trade deadline, Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving made it clear the team would look to add to its blue line.

Treliving has done a good job rebuilding the Maple Leafs’ blue line this offseason. At the deadline, Toronto acquired Carlo but poked tires on Ristolainen as Treliving made it clear the team can’t have enough defenseman.

“I don’t think you can ever have too many (defensemen). So if there’s something there that makes sense to us,” Treliving said before the trade deadline. “There’s certainly some areas we’d like to shore up. It’s just: What’s the cost, what’s the contract, how do you fit it in and ultimately what assets have got to go out the door?”

After Philadelphia declined the deal for Ristolainen, Toronto ended up trading for Carlo. In 20 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs, he had 3 assists, while in 13 playoff games, he has 0 points. However, Carlo is known for his defensive ability, and Toronto has him under contract for two more years.

Maple Leafs CEO Makes Goals Clear for Team

Toronto had another early playoff exit, which likely will signal some major changes to the Maple Leafs roster.

After the playoff exit, Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment CEO Keith Pelley spoke to the media and expressed confidence in Treliving and coach Craig Berube. But, he says the goal for the team is simple, and that’s to bring a Stanley Cup back to the city.

“Change is natural in sport, but change is hard,” Pelley said. “This is a results-driven business, and it’s about winning championships. And sometimes you need change to get to the next level. And that’s what we feel we needed right now. Make no mistake about it, making the playoffs and winning rounds is not our aspirational goal. Our goal is to win the Stanley Cup.”

Toronto enters the offseason with just over $25.7 million in cap space.