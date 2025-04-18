Insider Shares Roadblock in Maple Leafs’ Extension With Star Young Forward

Toronto Maple Leafs star young forward Matthew Knies is an RFA come July 1, as he has yet to get an extension.

Knies has been an important part of the Maple Leafs roster, but NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period admits there is a bit of a roadblock. Pagnotta reports Toronto wants Knies to sign a long-term deal, while the player is hoping for a short-term deal.

“The Toronto Maple Leafs would like to get forward Matthew Knies locked up to a new contract, and the rising star would like to jot his name down on an extension, as well. But neither side seems overly concerned a new deal hasn’t been ironed out to this point,” the article read. “Knies, 22, is eligible to become a restricted free agent July 1. It seems unlikely, though possible, the two sides get to July without a new deal in place.

“The Leafs, however, would like to get him signed to a longer-term contract, in the six-to-eight-year range, while it seems as if Knies and his camp have been looking for a three-to-five-year agreement,” the article continued. “Negotiations have been on and off all season and Leafs GM Brad Treliving remains confident a deal will be finalized in due course.”

Although Pagnotta says there is a roadblock on the length of the deal, the hope is a deal will get done.

Knies recorded 29 goals and 29 assists for 58 points in 78 games.

Maple Leafs GM Praises Knies

Knies has been an impactful player for the Maple Leafs this season, and general manager Brad Treliving has nothing but praise.

After the trade deadline passed, Treliving spoke to the media and praised Knies, calling him a unique player.

“You can see a power forward developing right in front of us,” Treliving said after the trade deadline. “He’s just maturing into his body. His game is maturing. I think Matthew is just realizing how big and strong he is. He’s getting more comfortable, growing right in front of our eyes…

“He’s a unique player,” Treliving added. “That’s a big, strong man at 22 years old, and developing different parts of his game. You see what he’s done on the power play, net-front, developing an edge to his game.”

Knies currently plays on Toronto’s top line alongside Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews.

Maple Leafs Coach Surprised by Knies

Knies has become one of the Maple Leafs’ best players this season. Toronto’s coach Craig Berube admits he was surprised by how good he was.

At the end of the Maple Leafs’ regular season, Berube praised Knies for what he has accomplished.

“I think Matthew Knies has surprised me,” Berube said. “The growth I talked about, from training camp on and throughout the season, and how he’s grown as a player. What he’s accomplished here, I’m not sure I pictured that. So, he’s been a pleasant surprise. Not a surprise so much because the ability was there, but he’s young and as a young guy, to me, he’s grown so quickly.”

Knies and the Maple Leafs will play the Ottawa Senators in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.