Maple Leafs Insider Shoots Down Potential Reunion With Ex-36 Goal Scorer

The Toronto Maple Leafs are unlikely to bring back a fan-favorite scoring winger.

Toronto caused quite a stir when they posted a highlight-reel goal from James van Riemsdyk while he was a member of the Maple Leafs.

It was an odd post, and many fans thought that meant Toronto was going to bring back van Riemsdyk and add some more scoring to the offense. However, Maple Leafs insider Nick Alberga claimed that a deal isn’t going to happen.

“For those wondering, no, this doesn’t mean the Leafs have signed JVR. Nothing to it,” Alberga wrote on X.

van Riemsdyk does make sense for the Maple Leafs as he’s add some secondary scoring and knows the market well. He’s also a fan-favorite who the fans can get behind, and it would be a cheap deal. However, a deal isn’t going to happen.

The veteran winger played for the Maple Leafs from 2012 until 2018. He spent last season with the Detroit Red Wings, recording 15 goals and 16 assists for 31 points. His career-high is 36 goals, which he set in 2017-18, while his career-high in points is 62 points, which he set the year prior.

Maple Leafs Fans Wonder if van Riemsdyk is Signing

After Toronto posted a clip of van Riemsdyk signing, many Maple Leafs fans thought that meant a deal was close.

“I’m getting JVR returning vibes from this clip,” a fan wrote.

“Please tell me he’s coming back,” a fan added.

“I am all for bringing JVR back. I wouldn’t expect him to put up 20 goals and 50 points, but give me a guy that will stand in front of the net and get those dirty gritty goals. Paul another example. Rotate JVR in with Matthews a couple shifts every game and maybe he does hit 20. The second Matthews does that toe drag snap, you know where he would be heading,” a fan added.

“JVR!! JVR!!! JVR!!!! Please let this be real. I miss chanting his initials,” a fan wrote.

It’s clear that many Maple Leafs fans want van Riemsdyk to return and got excited by Toronto’s post.

“IS JVR COMING BACK!?,” a fan added.

“For the right price, I’d have time for a JVR reunion,” a fan wrote.

“JVR must be signing in Toronto. Interesting if it happens. Jim Hiller was an assistant for a few seasons way back when JVR was a Leaf under Babcock. Solid veteran even though his best days are behind him,” a fan added.

Although many Maple Leafs fans would like to see van Riemsdyk back, if Alberga is accurate, that won’t be happening.

Toronto Added to its Bottom-Six

The Maple Leafs have had an active offseason as Toronto focused on improving its bottom-six, according to GM John Chayka.

“We just felt like we needed depth,” Chayka said on July 1. … “Bringing in guys who have embraced those roles of taking the hardest minutes, are willing to do it, who enjoy it, and have built a career doing it kind of frees up the rest of the roster to do their thing.”

Toronto went out and signed Colton Sissons, Teddy Blueger, and Brandon Duhaime. They also traded for Nick Paul to bolster the bottom-six.