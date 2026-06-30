Insider Pours Cold Water on Maple Leafs Acquiring $57.5M Star Defenseman

The Toronto Maple Leafs may not be trading for Zach Werenski after all.

The Maple Leafs have been active this offseason, overhauling their roster, and they may not be done ahead of free agency opening on July 1. Ahead of the beginning of free agency, the Maple Leafs have been connected to a blockbuster trade for Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

However, NHL insider Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet doesn’t believe that will happen, as he doesn’t think the Blue Jackets like what the Maple Leafs can offer.

“I don’t even know if building around Knies is enough for Columbus,” Kypreos said on Real Kyper & Bourne on Monday. “You would need multiple first-round picks, which Toronto doesn’t have. It’s not getting it done. He’s the best defenseman; he’s a game-changer. When he’s out there, there is a very good chance that the game is dictated by him. There aren’t many guys who can do that.”

Kypreos believes the Maple Leafs’ package of Knies and some draft picks isn’t enough for the Blue Jackets, which likely means Toronto won’t be able to acquire Werenski.

Werenski is entering the fifth year of his six-year, $57.5 million deal. He’s the reigning Norris Trophy Winner, which is awarded to the best defenseman in the NHL.

Werenski Open to Being Traded to Maple Leafs

With Werenski not extending in Columbus, the Blue Jackets could trade him this offseason.

Most NHL teams would be interested in Werenski as he’s one of the best players in the league. Yet, there are only a handful of teams that are interested in him, and Werenski has full control of where he can get traded.

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, meanwhile, named a few teams that Werenski is open to, which include the Maple Leafs.

“My understanding is that eight to 10 teams have already called the Blue Jackets. You can absolutely count the Dallas Stars, Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks and Hurricanes among the early teams with interest,” LeBrun wrote. “The Stars’ and Flyers’ interest I would describe as keen. The one Canadian team that the Team USA Olympic gold medal winner might consider, by the way, is the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Tampa Bay Lightning could be an intriguing fit. Again, we’re going to get to at least a dozen teams by the end of this thing for sure.”

Werenski recorded 22 goals and 59 assists for 81 points in 75 games last season.

Toronto Expects to be Aggressive

The Maple Leafs have already done a ton this offseason, but Toronto isn’t done.

New GM John Chayka said the Maple Leafs will focus on adding more depth players.

“It is depth, for the most part,” Chayka said about the Maple Leafs plans. “There are a few holes we have. But we are going to be really focused on the depth early and see if we can round out the roster.

“Again, there are some bigger swings we’ll take and look at some things, but ultimately, it is a two-sided marketplace. There are some smart agents out there who are trying to maximize the value for their players as well. We are going to be disciplined in the marketplace and make sure we do our best to make the team the best possible.”

Chayka, however, is open to the idea of being aggressive if need be.

“There are some players we like. There are some needs we have. We will be aggressive. But we will also make sure we are not doing anything to hurt the future,” Chayka added.

Toronto has just under $21 million in cap space.