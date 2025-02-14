Insider Pitches Trade That Sees Maple Leafs Acquiring Center From Arch Rival

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in need of a third-line center and one NHL insider shares a trade pitch that would solve the problem.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff.com pitched a trade that would see the Maple Leafs acquiring Jake Evans from the Montreal Canadiens.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Canadiens acquire:

Roni Hirvonen

2025 second-round pick (Florida’s)

The proposed deal from Seravalli does make sense for both sides as Toronto gets its third-line center. Montreal, meanwhile, would get a prospect and a second-round pick for a pending UFA forward.

Evans is in the final year of his three-year $5.1 million deal. The gritty veteran forward would be a perfect third-line center for the Maple Leafs as he would be able to add some offense but also play a shutdown role. Evans has recorded 11 goals and 16 assists for 27 points in 56 games.

In return, Montreal would get a second-round pick which would be the key part of the deal, as getting something back for a pending UFA is crucial for the Habs. Montreal would acquire Hirvonen who’s a 23-year-old forward prospect who was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NHL draft. In the AHL this season, Hirvonen has recorded 7 goals and 8 assists for 15 points in 36 games. He could potentially play NHL minutes for Montreal this season.

Insider Explains Maple Leafs-Canadiens Deal

The proposed deal from Seravalli would be an intriguing one and the insider thinks both teams would accept it.

Although trades between the Maple Leafs and Canadiens are rare, Seravalli says the deal makes sense that they could get past trading with their rival.

“This feels unholy completing a deal between the Leafs and Habs, but it wasn’t that long ago that Montreal sent another third-line center to Toronto (Tomas Plekanec) at the deadline in 2018. It doesn’t sound the Canadiens are on a path to getting an extension done with Evans, who is now more likely to move than not,” Seravalli wrote…

“Evans is also on pace for a career-high 16 goals, so he can chip in offense. He has played in three Stanley Cup Final games, so he won’t be overwhelmed by the moment,” Seravalli added. “Plus, he’s a Toronto kid, so there is definite re-signing potential that makes this late second-round pick a worthy expedition. From the Canadiens’ perspective, if Evans isn’t coming back, they’ll want to maximize value. They had a mid-second round pick on the table for Evans at last June’s Draft; this isn’t that, being a Florida pick, but maybe a flier on another Finnish forward who was a second-rounder in 2020 will be enough.”

If Montreal can’t get an extension with Evans done before March 7, he likely will be traded and Seravalli expects the Maple Leafs to be interested in him.

Maple Leafs Looking to Acquire a Center

Toronto will be adding to its roster ahead of the March 7 trade deadline.

Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said back on January 13 that Toronto is looking to acquire a center.

“I think we’ve got depth. We got lots of guys who can play the position,” Treliving said. “Is it an area that we continue to try to upgrade? I would say this: the guys at the top of the food chain are pretty darn good. Auston, and how can you talk anything but positively about the year John’s having? So to say you’re going to get somebody above that, I don’t think that’s realistic. Is there ways we can continue to look at adding to that? Sure. I think there’s some depth there, is that an area we’d like to continue to look at? I’m sure it’s one, but we along with 15 or 18 other teams are looking at center depth.”

Toronto is 33-20-2 and in second place in the Atlantic Division.