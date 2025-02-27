Insider Reveals Maple Leafs’ Potenital Trade Package for Star $55.5 Million Star

The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to be active ahead of the March 7 trade deadline. Toronto has been linked to several players, including star forward Mikko Rantanen.

Rantanen was traded from the Colorado Avalanche to the Carolina Hurricanes in January. However, the pending free agent has had his name brought back up in trade talks if Carolina can’t re-sign the Finnish forward.

If Carolina does look to move him, Toronto has been mentioned as a suitor. NHL insider Nick Kyrpeos shared what a potential trade package for Rantanen would look like.

“If the Leafs are able to satisfy the Hurricanes’ trade demands — a package that includes one of their top prospects, Easton Cowan or Fraser Minten, plus Bobby McMann and a draft pick should do it — Rantanen could be the perfect rental player,” Kypreos wrote in The Star.

Rantanen is in the final year of his six-year $55.5 million deal. Chicago has already retained 50% of his salary for this year, and if Carolina also retains money, the Maple Leafs could afford Rantanen, which would immediately boost their Stanley Cup hopes.

The trade does seem like a lot, but the Maple Leafs are true Stanley Cup contenders and adding a player like Rantanen could put them over the top.

Rantanen has skated in 57 games recording 26 goals and 41 assists for 67 points this season.

Insider: Rantanen Would be a Game Changer for Maple Leafs

Toronto’s offense would arguably be the best in the league if the Maple Leafs were to trade for Rantanen.

Kyrpeos believes Toronto needs to add Rantanen as he would be a game changer for the Maple Leafs.

“The Leafs are in dire need of proven secondary scoring outside of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares. Adding Rantanen to their top-six forward group and inconsistent power play would be a game changer,” Kyrpeos wrote.

Along with being a game changer, Kypreos says Toronto could then see who plays better to determine if they re-sign Marner or Rantanen this offseason.

“And if by chance GM Brad Treliving doesn’t get Marner signed to a long-term deal before July 1, who better to have as a potential insurance policy than Rantanen? Unlike the Hurricanes, who are now pressing Rantanen to either sign or be dealt, the Leafs can offer him a pressure-free playoff run and postpone any big decisions until free agency arrives. A deep playoff run would give Toronto a huge leg up in signing him long-term in the event Marner leaves,” Kypreos added.

Rantanen is a two-time NHL All-Star.

Toronto GM Hoping to Improve Team

The Maple Leafs are one of the best teams in the NHL and they are expected to be aggressive ahead of the deadline.

Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving says he is always looking at ways to improve the roster.

“You’re always watching — I know a lot of gets made of the deadline — but you’re always looking at ways you can improve your team. And it’s not always just external,” Treliving said. “The one thing with injuries this year and the amount of injuries we’ve had up front, we’ve got a chance to look at we’ve got internally, which is important. We’ve seen some guys come up and play well and it gives you a little insight into what you have within the organization.”

Toronto is 36-20-2 and atop the Atlantic Division.