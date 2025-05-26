Insider Believes Maple Leafs Are ‘Unlikely’ to Trade Star Defenseman

The Toronto Maple Leafs had another playoff disappointment, which could lead to plenty of offseason changes.

Already, President Brendan Shanahan didn’t have his contract renewed while Mitch Marner and John Tavares are both pending free agents, and both may not be back. However, a popular name in trade rumors is defenseman Morgan Rielly, but NHL insider Chris Johnston says it’s unlikely the Maple Leafs will trade him.

“I think it’s unlikely, but I can’t rule it out entirely because I do believe the Leafs have to look at (everything),” Johnston said on the Chris Johnston Show. “We are past the point of everything stays the same. In Rielly’s case, he has a full no-movement clause; they would have to satisfy that.”

Although Rielly’s name has come up in trade rumors, he does have a full no-movement clause, so if he doesn’t want to be traded, he can’t. He has four years left on his eight-year, $60 million deal and is making $7.5 million per season.

Rielly has spent his entire career with the Maple Leafs after being drafted fifth overall in the 2012 NHL Draft. Rielly recorded 7 goals and 34 assists for 41 points in 82 games.

Insider Explains Why Rielly is Key to Maple Leafs

Although many fans have called for Rielly to be traded, Johnston doubts it will happen.

Johnston also believes Rielly is too important on the Maple Leafs’ blue line in creating offense.

“They already lack some offensive flair on their blue line,” Johnston added. “Don’t get me wrong, I love some of what Brad Treliving has done with this blue line. But it has been more of a defensive bent. I just don’t know how you replace his offensive minutes and his ability to get up to the skilled forwards they do. So, I think it’s a low percentage thing. I don’t think he’s in any mind to move. And I don’t know how you are getting better while removing him from the equation.”

Although Rielly was removed from the Maple Leafs’ power play, he is still the best offensive defenseman Toronto has. He is also a good puck mover, which is key for Toronto to get the puck up to their forwards, as Johnston noted.

Rielly recorded 4 goals and 3 assists for 7 points in 13 playoff games.

Rielly Wants to Stay With Maple Leafs

Despite Toronto having another early playoff exit, Rielly has made it clear he wants to remain with the Maple Leafs.

The defenseman has spent this entire career with the Maple Leafs, and at locker cleanout day he said he had no thoughts of waiving his no-movement clause.

“That’s not what I’m thinking about right now,” Rielly said at locker cleanout day on May 20… “There’s always change. Every summer, every offseason is different. As a player, I think sometimes it’s best not to speculate on what may or may not happen. For us, individually for me, you want to focus on what you can do to come back better.”

Rielly hopes to be part of the group that helped the Maple Leafs get over the hump and brings a Stanley Cup back to Toronto.