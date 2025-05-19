Insider Urges Maple Leafs to Trade For $27.5 Million Star Playoff Performer

The Toronto Maple Leafs are facing another intriguing offseason after an early playoff exit.

Toronto was blown out in Game 7 by a score of 6-1 by the Florida Panthers. The loss eliminated the Maple Leafs, who will be a team to watch this offseason, due to the fact that Mitch Marner and John Tavares are pending free agents.

All signs point to Marner leaving, and NHL insider Elliotte Friedman believes Toronto should look to trade for Jonathan Marchessault of the Nashville Predators to replace him.

“I want to say I’m throwing this purely at the wall, I’m doing this with no knowledge, I don’t even know if the player would want to do this. Jonathan Marchessault,” Friedman said on 32 Thoughts. “I freely admit this is purely off the top of my head. Tough year in Nashville, they need to make some changes. He’s 34 years old, four more years (on his contract), fierce competitor. Depending on how it all shakes out, that was another name that jumped into my head.”

Marchessault just completed the first year of his five-year, $27.5 million deal with the Predators. He does have a no-movement clause, so he would have to approve being traded to Toronto, but on paper, he would fit in nicely.

Marchessault could help replace the offense of Marner, while he is a known playoff performer. Marchessault won the Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023 was won the Conn Smythe as the playoff MVP.

However, he did struggle with Nashville as he recorded 21 goals and 35 assists for 56 points in 78 games, so perhaps he’s open to a change of scenery.

Maple Leafs Could Face Significant Changes After Game 7 Loss

Toronto suffered another early playoff exit and could face some sweeping changes to its roster.

Marner will be the top free agent available and is from Toronto. When asked about possibly leaving this summer, the star forward said he wasn’t thinking about that.

“I don’t have any thoughts on that right now,” Marner said. “I mean, pretty devastated with what just happened. Yeah, devastated. I’ve always enjoyed this team and this city, like I always said.”

John Tavares is also a pending free agent and is from Toronto. He will likely have to take a pay cut to return, but he says he would like to come back and help finish what they started.

“It’s meant everything to me,” Tavares said of being a Maple Leaf. “You know, it was a big decision I made seven years ago, and I’ve loved it. It’s been amazing for me and my family. So, you know, just accept responsibility. We haven’t been able to come through and play well enough to get to where we want to get to.”

However, the Maple Leafs could decide to go in different directions as Toronto could look much different come Opening Night next season.

Insider Opens Up on Maple Leafs Offseason

Friedman is expecting the Maple Leafs to look much different next season.

The insider expects Marner to leave in free agency, while he says the Maple Leafs will have a walk-away point in terms of cap hit for Tavares.

Meanwhile, Friedman expects Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment CEO Keith Pelley and coach Craig Berube to have a lot of say on what players are brought back or brought in.

“Keith Pelley has some decisions to make. I think (head coach Craig) Berube is going to have a big voice about the players,” Friedman said on 32 Thoughts.

The Maple Leafs enter the offseason with nearly $27 million in cap space.