Jack Hughes Throws Shade At Maple Leafs While Discussing Gavin McKenna

The Toronto Maple Leafs won the NHL Draft Lottery, despite missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for only the first time in a decade, and they used it to select Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna with the first overall selection.

McKenna, who was the consensus first overall pick heading into the Draft, is expected to not only make the Toronto roster when Training Camp begins later this month, but the hope is that he’ll immediately begin making an impact for the new-look Maple Leafs, who have made significant changes under new general manager John Chayka.

New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes, who was a former first overall selection in the NHL Draft himself, talked about how he feels the young forward will adjust to life in the League.

Jack Hughes Discusses Toronto Maple Leafs Rookie Gavin McKenna

According to Hughes, who was taken by the Devils with the first overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, McKenna should thrive in Toronto because they already have a good team around him.

“I think of all the first-overall picks in that last bunch of years, he might be a guy that A) might have the spotlight on him the most, but B) might be in the best spot because they have a good team,” he said via The Daily Faceoff.

But then, Hughes said what plenty of fans who don’t cheer for the Maple Leafs were thinking – Toronto wasn’t the most deserving team to land the first overall pick, considering they missed the playoffs for only the first time since 2016 (the same year they previously won the Draft Lottery and selected Auston Matthews first overall).

“The Leafs probably shouldn’t have had the first overall pick, and on top of that he has A-Mats (Auston Matthews) and John Tavares, who were both first-overall picks before,” Hughes said. “He should have more than enough experience and guys to lean on and who he can talk to about situations that he’s going through. There’s no better person in the league to listen to than Auston Matthews, because A-Mats (has) been through all that stuff 10 years ago, so it should be a great setup for him.”

McKenna and the Maple Leafs will have their first chance to face Hughes and the Devils on Nov. 8 when New Jersey visits Toronto.

Gavin McKenna Was Happy To Be Selected By The Maple Leafs

McKenna knew that it was a near foregone conclusion that he’d be selected by the Maple Leafs, and when he heard his name called by Ontario-born pop superstar Justin Bieber, he was elated.

“It was a very special moment … getting hugged by my family after all these years of hard work and sacrifices that we’ve all put into this,” McKenna said. “For it to finally be here and experience that moment was one I’ll remember forever, and one of, if not the best days of my life.”

McKenna and the Maple Leafs start Training Camp next week.