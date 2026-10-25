Leafs’ Jack Roslovic Speaks Honestly Of Time With Oilers

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in town to battle the Edmonton Oilers, marking their first matchup of the season and first since former Oilers forward Jack Roslovic, who spent last season with the club, signed a two-year, $8 million contract to join the Maple Leafs.

It’s the latest stop in the career of Roslovic, who has already played for multiple clubs during his NHL career. And before the game, he spoke frankly about his time with the franchise.

Toronto Maple Leafs Forward Jack Roslovic Speaks Frankly About His Time With The Oilers

Before the contest, Roslovic was asked to reflect on his time with the Oilers, and he explained that it was a good culture in the locker room.

“The culture was really good,” Roslovic said. “It was the work ethic off the ice that was a big learning curve for me. I don’t want to say too many nice things. I hope we beat them. We have a lot of that in this locker room too.”

Meanwhile, his former teammate Connor McDavid is tearing it up, and is currently on pace to become the first NHL player since Wayne Gretzky to reach 200 points scored in a single season if he keeps up his current trajectory.

“Work ethic, God-gifted skill, mixture of the two is pretty deadly,” said Roslovic of his former teammate. “So as a player, fun to watch him play, but I think everyone who plays against him too, it’s an enjoyable challenge.

“You get to go against the best, so it’s fun to test yourself, it’s fun to hold yourself up to that.”

Former Oilers Forward Jack Roslovic Scored In His Edmonton Return

As fate would have it, Roslovic would score the first goal of the game at Rogers Place, giving the Maple Leafs the 1-0 lead over the Oilers.

Roslovic buried a rebound of a shot from Easton Cowan that was initially stopped by goaltender Tristan Jarry, giving the loads of Leafs fans in attendance on the road something to cheer about early.

For Roslovic, it was his fifth point in his last three contests.