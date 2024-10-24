Insider Reveals Major Update On Contract Talks With Star Maple Leafs Player

The Toronto Maple Leafs began contract extension talks with defenseman Jake McCabe but those have stalled.

NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period wrote that extension talks have stalled and at this point, nothing has materialized.

“They had some talks in camp that started in July, (but) nothing yet,” Pagnotta said. “Nothing has materialized. Nothing has gained any traction, to this point, with respect to Jake McCabe on an extension in Toronto. Look, everything can change with one phone call. But, that would have to be one hell of a phone call right now to get the ball rolling on a deal.”

According to Pagnotta, McCabe’s camp is open to negotiations during the season.

McCabe is in the final year of his of four-year, $16 million deal. He will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Jake McCabe Wants to Remain With Maple Leafs

McCabe was traded to the Maple Leafs on February 27, 2023, from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Since being acquired, McCabe has played a key shutdown role for the Maple Leafs. With the defenseman in the final year of his deal, he spoke about him wanting to sign an extension.

“Yeah, we’ve talked a couple times,” McCabe said. “I love it here, and think they enjoy my game too… “I love it here. Like I said, we’ve been chatting. We’ll see where things go.”

McCabe is Toronto’s second-pairing right-shot defenseman and has become a leader on the blue line. He said his goal entering the season was to be a leader on and off the ice for the Maple Leafs.

“Continue to improve. That’s my been my goal every single year in this league. Body feels great,” McCabe said. “As you put the games together in this league, put yourself in more situations, you’re more comfortable every single year, especially as a defenseman. I want to just take another step as a leader on this team and just keep pushing us in the right direction.”

Insider Reveals What A McCabe Extension Could Look Like

If the Maple Leafs do end up extending McCabe, NHL insider James Mirtle of The Athletic believes he would be in line for a multi-year deal of around $5 million per season.

“As a very basic starting point, the 86th-highest-paid defenceman in the NHL this season is making roughly $4.1 million AAV,” Mirtle wrote. “But that number is set to rise quickly as the salary cap jumps…

“My sense is the low $5 million range is awfully close to where this could end up if the contract gets done, with the term likely to be four or five years,” Mirtle added.

Mirtle also believes Toronto would be wise to front-load the contract in case McCabe’s play declines in the back half of the deal.

“Toronto has an advantage in that they’re not afraid to heavily front-load contracts and then find ways to bury money down the road. As they did with someone like Jake Muzzin when injuries and age caught up to him,” Mirtle added. “That feels like the right template here with McCabe, especially if he’s signing for No. 3 defender money.”

McCabe has skated in 584 games recording 33 goals and 122 assists for 155 points.