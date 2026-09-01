Maple Leafs Trade Pitch Lands Former 40-Goal Scorer in Bold Move

The Toronto Maple Leafs are entering the 2026-27 season with the hope of bouncing back from their nightmare 2025-26 campaign. They have a reason to be optimistic, as their roster looks stronger than it did after their many offseason moves.

Yet, when looking at the Maple Leafs’ current group, it is fair to argue that they could use another impactful forward to solidify their roster. Adding another skilled forward before the season, in particular, would be huge for a Maple Leafs club that is looking to prove that they can be a playoff team again.

One player who could make sense for the Maple Leafs to pursue because of this is Jared McCann. He is entering the final season of his contract with the Seattle Kraken and has been the subject of trade rumors for a while. Furthermore, bringing him back would make up for Toronto’s regrettable decision not to protect him at the 2021 NHL expansion draft, where Seattle selected him.

Due to this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Maple Leafs acquire McCann.

Maple Leafs Get:

Jared McCann (25% Retained)

Kraken Get:

2027 First-Round Pick (From Colorado Avalanche)

2028 Second-Round Pick

Dakota Joshua

Jacob Quillan

Jared McCann Would Give the Maple Leafs’ Top Nine a Major Boost

When noting that McCann is a skilled forward who can play both on the wing and down the middle, there is no question that he would be a strong pickup for the Maple Leafs’ top nine. His stats in recent seasons only demonstrate this further.

Although McCann was limited to only 52 games last season for the Kraken, he still posted 20 goals and 40 points. During the three seasons before the 2025-26 campaign, he posted at least 61 points in each of them. This included during the 2022-23 season when he set career highs with 40 goals, 30 assists, and 70 points in 79 games.

With numbers like these, McCann would be a strong addition to a Maple Leafs club that wants to prove this past season was a fluke. He would have the potential to work well on the Maple Leafs’ first line with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies, but also could slot on either their second or third line.

Maple Leafs Shouldn’t Be Afraid to Make Bold Move for McCann

With the Maple Leafs looking to get back into the playoffs this year, they should not be afraid to make a push for a high-impact forward like McCann. This is especially so if they could get him signed to a contract extension as a part of the deal.

A player who provides a bit of everything like McCann could be exactly the final piece that gets Toronto to be competitive again. It will be interesting to see if the Maple Leafs pursue him, but the fit looks good on paper.