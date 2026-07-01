Maple Leafs Linked to Multiple UFA Centers

The Toronto Maple Leafs are going to be a team to watch once free agency opens later today. With the Maple Leafs looking to bounce back after their tough 2025-26 season, it would not be surprising if they bring in multiple new players through the free agent market.

One of the Maple Leafs’ top needs this summer is to add to their center depth. As a result of this, they are now being linked to several pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) centers.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Maple Leafs have interest in Noel Acciari, Erik Haula, Boone Jenner, Scott Laughton, Colton Sissons, and Kevin Stenlund.

“Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Toronto, Utah, Vancouver. These teams were all around Noel Acciari, Erik Haula, Boone Jenner, Scott Laughton, Colton Sissons (Nashville reunion?), Kevin Stenlund,” Friedman wrote.

Hearing that the Maple Leafs have these six centers on their radar is not surprising, as it is clear that they could use help down the middle. Adding any of them would give their bottom six a nice boost as they look to become a playoff team again in 2026-27.

Jenner Would Be the Biggest Prize for the Maple Leafs

When looking at the Maple Leafs’ center UFA targets, it is clear that Jenner would be the big prize for Toronto if they signed him. He is this year’s top UFA center, and he would have the potential to be a perfect fit on the Maple Leafs’ third line if brought in.

Jenner produces solid secondary offensive production, is good defensively, and plays a heavy game, so he would be a very good player for the Maple Leafs to add to their roster. It also does not hurt that he is a well-respected leader, as he has been the Columbus Blue Jackets‘ captain for several seasons now.

In 67 games last season with the Blue Jackets, Jenner recorded 13 goals, 25 assists, 38 points, and 147 hits. With numbers like these, he would give Toronto’s roster a nice boost.

Maple Leafs Reuniting With Acciari And/Or Laughton Would Be Interesting

Two of the Maple Leafs’ UFA center targets are players who used to play for Toronto: Acciari and Laughton. Bringing back either of these players would make for an interesting story, but it also would make sense with the Maple Leafs’ bottom six needing improvement.

Acciari quietly just had a solid season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, as he recorded 13 goals, 12 assists, 25 points, and a plus-14 rating in 67 games. With numbers like these, he could be a nice pickup for Toronto’s fourth line. He would also give them a clear option for their penalty kill because of his solid defensive play.

As for Laughton, he would once again give the Maple Leafs a hard-nosed center who can also kill penalties for their bottom six if signed. In 64 games this past season split between the Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings, he posted 13 goals, seven assists, 20 points, and 121 hits. He was traded by the Maple Leafs to Los Angeles at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline due to Toronto not being a playoff team.