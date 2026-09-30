Jim Hiller Has Blunt Assessment Of Maple Leafs After Opening Night Loss

The Toronto Maple Leafs officially began their regular season with a 3-2 setback against the divisional rival Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday evening on home ice, a game that marked the debut of several new faces for the organisation led by 1st overall draft selection Gavin McKenna.

Despite two goals from William Nylander, including a snipe of a shot less than a minute into the contest, the Maple Leafs found themselves eventually trailing 3-1. Despite a late comeback attempt, it would fall just short.

After the game, new head coach Jim Hiller, who was hired by GM John Chayka during the offseason, said that his club had the look of a new team getting used to one another.

Toronto Maple Leafs Head Coach Jim Hiller Speaks After Losing 3-2 To Montreal On Opening Night

Following the game, Hiller said that his club had the feel of a group of players still getting used to one another.

“We looked a little bit like a new team…we’ve worked at doing that off the ice,” Hiller said. “That’s been a priority because that’s one of the things we can control. On the ice, I just think it’s going to take some time until everybody settles into their roles. Everybody wants to do extremely well, and sometimes that’s more of a curse than a blessing.”

“You try to do too much, and you get a little tight,” he said. “First time playing for the Maple Leafs in this building in a regular-season game, so that might have a little bit to do with some nerves. I don’t know that for sure. Hopefully, they can bounce back and just be a little cleaner tomorrow night.”

Meanwhile, he said the NHL debut performance of Gavin McKenna, whom the Maple Leafs took with the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, was “all right”.

“If I think about the first exhibition game, he talked to you guys and said, ‘Yeah, it was just an okay night. I’ll learn from it.’ Then he came back and had a really strong game.”

“I think tonight, it’s up another level again. You just keep taking the test, and he’ll be back. I thought he was all right, but he’ll probably want to be better.”

The Maple Leafs Are Right Back In Action On Wednesday

The Maple Leafs won’t have to wait long for their next game, as the New York Islanders are already in town.