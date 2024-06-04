Maple Leafs’ $14 Million Defenseman Plans To Test Free Agency

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Joel Edmundson is expected to test free agency after completing his four-year deal.

Edmundson finished his four-year $14,000,000 deal he signed back in 2020 while he was a member of the Montreal Canadiens. The Maple Leafs acquired the defenseman at the trade deadline, and although he had success with the team, Edmundson plans to test free agency, according to NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

“The Leafs have also expressed interest in re-signing Joel Edmundson, however, I’m told the rugged defenceman plans on testing free agency next month. He is open to returning to Toronto, but he wants to explore his options before deciding his future,” Pagnotta wrote.

The 30-year-old defenseman was acquired at the deadline from the Washington Capitals for a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft. Edmundson skated in nine regular season games for Toronto recording zero points but was a +3, while in the playoffs, he skated in all seven games recording one assist.

Edmundson won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019. He’s also played for the Carolina Hurricanes, Canadiens, and Capitals.

Maple Leafs’ Ilya Lyubushkin Expected to Hit Free Agency

Along with Edmundson, Pagnotta reported that fellow defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin is also expected to hit free agency, as Toronto hasn’t started contract talks with the Russian.

“Meanwhile, the Leafs have not started negotiations with another mid-season acquisition, Ilya Lyubushkin, who is also set to become a UFA,” Pagnotta wrote.

The Russian defenseman finished off his two-year $5,500,000 deal he signed back in 2022.

Lyubushkin was acquired at the trade deadline from the Anaheim Ducks for a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NHL draft. It was his second time being acquired by the Maple Leafs as the rugged defenseman was acquired at the 2022 NHL trade deadline and played in Toronto during the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs.

In his second stint with Toronto, Lyubushkin recorded 4 assists in 19 games in the regular season and had 3 assists in 7 playoff games.

Who Are The Maple Leafs’ Pending Free Agents?

Toronto currently has 10 pending unrestricted free agents and four restricted free agents.

The most notable pending UFA the Maple Leafs have is Tyler Bertuzzi who recorded 43 points last season as he had signed a one-year deal with Toronto in the off-season. It has been reported that Bertuzzi and the Maple Leafs have started contract extension talks as there is mutual interest between the two sides to get a deal done.

Along with Bertuzzi, Max Domi is a pending free agent who also signed a one-year deal with the Maple Leafs last summer. He finished the year with 47 points.

The full list of the Maple Leafs free agents is as follows: