John Chayka Hints Who Maple Leafs Are Taking With No. 1 Pick

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka hinted at who he will be taking with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

The Leafs got lucky and won the draft lottery last month with just an 8.5% chance of the ping-pong balls bouncing their way. The team is now armed with the No. 1 overall pick in this month’s draft, which will allow them to reignite the franchise after it missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

Now, the question that everyone wants to have answered is who the Leafs are taking with the pick.

John Chayka Hints at Who the Maple Leafs Will Take in Draft

Speaking to reporters at the NHL Scouting Combine, Chayka said that the Maple Leafs will be taking the best player available. Although he did not name Penn State University winger Gavin McKenna by name when he said he will take the BPA, McKenna is the No. 1-rated prospect in the draft, so it feels like that is whom Chayka is hinting the Leafs will be taking with the top pick.

“We’re going to go best player available,” Chayka said.

There have been some rumblings that Toronto could consider trading the top pick and acquire more assets for it, but Chayka shot down those rumors, though he did admit other teams have reached out to see what the price would cost to get the pick.

“The probability is we take the pick, just realistically. We have had discussions, we will continue to have discussions,” Chayka said.

John Chayka Discusses Gavin McKenna

As well, reporters asked Chayka his thoughts on McKenna, and here’s what the Maple Leafs’ GM said about this year’s consensus top prospect.

“I spent a lot of time with him and his family now, and just going through that process and making sure that we get the person right first and foremost. Everyone’s seen him play and knows the skill and talent, but as we think about a Toronto Maple Leaf and what that means, just really digging into that part,” Chayka said.

To that end, Chayka recently visited McKenna and his family in his hometown of Whitehorse, Yukon, and he said the young man impressed him.

“Gavin is a really nice young man. Really quality family. Spent some quality time with them, got to know them. He’s a small-town kid. It’s a remote area of the world. Very peaceful, but beautiful. Within that, I think there’s some real resolve around who he is, and what his career means to him and his family, and I find it impressive,” Chayka said.

Again, while Chayka did not explicitly say that the Maple Leafs will be taking McKenna, it does feel like this is the way the team is leaning, and it makes a lot of sense, given how talented McKenna is and how impressive he carries himself as a young man.

Now, all that’s left is for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft to come along later this month so the Maple Leafs can make the pick official.