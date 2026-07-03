John Chayka Provides Latest Update on Morgan Rielly

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka has provided the latest update on the status of defenseman Morgan Rielly.

Despite being the Maple Leafs’ longest-tenured player, Rielly has been the subject of trade rumors for months as the team is shopping him around the league and seeing what kind of trade offers are available for him.

Despite having four seasons left at $7.5 million per season, there may be takers for Rielly, who can still play top-four minutes in the NHL. It’s just that the Maple Leafs believe a fresh start is probably best for both the player and the team, and Chayka has been canvassing the rest of the league to see what’s out there for him, though he has admitted the Maple Leafs may bring Rielly back if they can’t find a suitable deal for both player and team, as Rielly has a full no-movement clause.

John Chayka Provides Update on Morgan Rielly

Speaking to “The Real Kyper and Bourne Show,” Chayka was asked what the latest update on a Rielly trade was, and here’s what he said.

“For us, where we’re at, where we’re trying to go, he’s been a leader. He’s the longest-tenured Leaf, nothing but respect for him. As we look to improve the group, we’ll always consider everything, but I would say at this juncture Morgan’s a big part of this,” Chayka said.

While Chayka says he is fine with keeping Rielly if the team can’t find a suitable deal for both sides, it would be better for everyone if the team were able to move on.

If Rielley was traded, it would open up considerable cap space for the Maple Leafs, who spent $20 million in free agency on July 1 and who are essentially capped out for next season right now. Even if they have to retain some money on Rielly’s contract, it would still give them some added financial flexibility.

To that end, Rielly has given the Maple Leafs a list of a few teams in the Western Conference he would accept a trade to. But at this point in time, nothing has been agreed to as far as a trade goes.

Maple Leafs Facing Defensive Roster Crunch

Right now, the Maple Leafs have seven capable NHL defensemen on their roster for next season: Darren Raddysh, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Troy Stetcher, Emil Andrae, and Rielly. They also have Philippe Myers as the team’s eighth defenseman, though his cap hit can be completely buried, and they also have top defense prospect Ben Danford, who is banging on the door as he’s getting close to being NHL-ready.

That’s why it would be best for the team if they could find a taker for Rielly, as it would open up the chance for Danford to play, or the team could sign a veteran defender in free agency for less money to provide some more depth while Danford gets ready.

At this point, Rielly is still a Leaf. But it may not last for long.