John Chayka & Mats Sundin React to Gavin McKenna Draft Pick

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka and senior advisor Mats Sundin reacted to the team selecting Gavin McKenna in the NHL draft.

The Maple Leafs made the no-brainer pick and took McKenna, the pride of Whitehorse, Yukon, with the No. 1 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Friday in Buffalo. McKenna later said it was a “dream come true” to be drafted by Toronto.

After the team made the pick official, fan reaction to McKenna’s No. 1 overall selection has been overwhelmingly positive, as Maple Leafs fans were hoping and praying the team would choose McKenna, who many in the fanbase believe can be a savior for a franchise that has not won the Stanley Cup since 1967.

John Chayka Reacts to Drafting Gavin McKenna

The day after the Maple Leafs officially chose McKenna first overall, Chayka shared his reaction to the pick.

“Today is a special day — and hopefully, we expect, a historic day for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Any time you get a chance to pick first overall, it is a special and unique opportunity. To do it with an institution like the Toronto Maple Leafs makes it even more special,” Chayka said (via Maple Leafs Hot Stove).

“When I saw the (lottery ping-pong) balls fall, to be honest, the first thing that came to mind was the skill set, the highlight reels, the goals. You watch a player for a few years, track him, and understand what he can mean for a franchise. But when I got a chance to go up to Whitehorse and get to know Gavin and his family, I quickly realized it is more than the player. We are getting a special person, someone who will fit well within our group and one day be a leader for this franchise. I am really excited to welcome Gavin and his family to the Maple Leafs.”

Mats Sundin Reacts to Drafting Gavin McKenna

As for Sundin, here is what the longtime Maple Leafs’ captain and Hockey Hall of Famer had to say about the team taking McKenna first overall in the draft.

“I’ll echo what John said. I think it is a fantastic honour and great for the Maple Leafs fan base and the Toronto Maple Leafs to be able to draft first overall. I think with Gavin, we will not only see on the ice, but also the character of the person Gavin is. He is going to be an unbelievable asset for the Toronto Maple Leafs for a long, long time. I am very excited to be here with you today, Gavin,” Sundin said.

After the Maple Leafs flamed out this past season and missed the postseason for the first time in a decade, things are finally starting to look up for a franchise that desperately needed a dose of energy, which winning the NHL Draft Lottery and getting the chance to draft a potential franchise player in McKenna brings.

Now, the Maple Leafs just have to wait for training camp to start in September to really get the ball rolling.