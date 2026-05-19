John Chayka Must Absolutely Avoid This Colossal Mistake

Toronto Maple Leafs GM John Chayka risks making a colossal mistake during the 2026 offseason.

Every time a new GM takes over, there’s a desire to make an immediate impact by pulling off savvy moves. However, there are times when the smartest moves involve playing things cautiously.

That’s why Chayka can’t afford to overpay for a free agent this offseason. Considering how thin this year’s UFA class is, John Chayka must pause before inking a veteran player to a monster contract.

One of the most noticeable players to potentially hit the market is defenseman Darren Raddysh. The 30-year-old just happened to have the best year of his career as his two-year contract came to an end.

Similarly, Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch could hit the market this summer. Tuch could be looking to cash in big time as his seven-year deal comes to an end.

While Raddysh and Tuch would be great additions to the Maple Leafs, John Chayka can’t afford to blindly open the checkbook. Doing so would invite trouble for Toronto. The last thing the Leafs need right now is adding huge cap hits for veteran players who may or may not pan out.

Unfortunately, the temptation is always there to make a splash and ink a big-ticket free agent to plant a flag, so to speak.

John Chayka Must Carefully Guard Cap Space

The Maple Leafs have approximately $22 million in cap space to play with this summer. That’s a nice chunk of change, and it’s something that John Chayka must carefully guard. Two or three big contracts could quickly erode that cap space.

Unless the additions were legitimate game-changers, there’s no sense in going overboard this summer.

Sure, signing Raddysh would be great. But that deal would have to be reasonable. Signing a guy like Raddysh to a six-year deal with a $7 million AAV would be outlandish.

Likewise, handing Tuch $10 or $11 million per season would be a surefire way to put the Leafs exactly in the same position that they attempted to escape this past trade deadline.

If John Chayka keeps his head in the game, he could uncover solid signings that would actually add depth to the Leafs’ lineup.

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Leafs Should Swing for the Fences Only If It Makes Sense

Being cautious should not preclude John Chayka from swinging for the fences. But that should be a goal only if it makes sense for the organization.

Every so often, a massive deal just happens to fall into a GM’s lap. In such cases, it’s a question of acting decisively.

For the Maple Leafs, a deal like that could emerge at one point or another. Perhaps a team desperate for goaltending may kick the tires on Anthony Stolarz or Joseph Woll.

Perhaps there could be a trade partner out there for someone like Brandon Carlo. Whatever the case, John Chayka must see the forest for the trees. If the price is right, and it’s something that actually furthers the team’s competitiveness, then so be it.

Even if Maple Leafs fans clamor for a massive move, the worst thing in the world is to make a move for the sake of it.