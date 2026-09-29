John Chayka Reveals Why Maple Leafs Made Major Bet On Kirill Marchenko

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka has already made his mark on the organization that he took over months ago from the fired Brad Treliving, and on Monday, he put a further exclamation point on what has been an offseason of change and meaningful moves.

The Maple Leafs acquired forward Kirill Marchenko and Miles Wood, along with goaltender Elvis Merzlikins from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for forwards Matthew Knies and Steven Lorentz, defenseman Emil Andrae and a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Marchenko, who sounded anything but committed to staying long-term with the Blue Jackets earlier this month, signed a six-year extension with the Maple Leafs, keeping with the club for the foreseeable future; the deal takes effect prior to next season.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM John Chayka Explains Why He Acquired Kirill Marchenko

Meeting with media members on Tuesday, Chayka explained why Marchenko was targeted.

“Obviously, it’s a combination of size and skill: his ability to be a dual threat, make plays and score goals,” Chayka said about why Marchenko was targeted for acquisition. “Great shot, honestly, but he balanced out some of the handedness for us and just gave us different options on the power play through the offensive zone, hopefully. And again, really get the top scorer on a team in his prime, be able to lock him up through those prime years at a number we think is effective for us.”

Meanwhile, he also said that there were extensive negotiations with the Blue Jackets leading up to the fateful trade on Monday.

“These always take time in fields of this magnitude,” Chayka said. “These were early discussions. But you have a lot of discussions and you never know at what point it becomes here. It was only in the last several weeks that we started to get some traction.”

“We appreciate Columbus being good partners to see this through. There are a lot of good players in the NHL, very few who impact winning. We believe Kirill is one of those players.”

Whether or not Marchenko is able to play for the Maple Leafs in their season-opener on Wednesday against the rival Montreal Canadiens remains to be seen, as he’s still working through a visa issue.

Elviz Merzlikins Won’t Be Available Any Time Soon

Merzlikins, who had played his entire career with the Blue Jackets prior to Monday, underwent shoulder surgery during the offseason. Per Chayka, he won’t be available to play any time soon.

“Elvis Merzlikins has a recovery timeframe of another 3-to-5 months following shoulder surgery in the summer, per Leafs GM John Chayka,” wrote NHL Insider Chris Johnston on X, formerly known as Twitter.