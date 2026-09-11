Hi, Subscriber

Former Toronto Maple Leafs D-Man Suddenly Retires After 12 NHL Seasons

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Vancouver Canucks v Toronto Maple Leafs
Getty
TORONTO, CANADA - NOVEMBER 11: John Klingberg #3 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Vancouver Canucks at Scotiabank Arena on November 11, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

A former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman is hanging up the skates after not signing with another team in NHL free agency.

Former Maple Leafs defenseman John Klingberg has announced his retirement from professional hockey. The news was announced through a post on the NHLPA’s official X account.

“John Klingberg is officially announcing his retirement from professional hockey after 700 NHL career games played – wishing all the best to this former blue liner in the future,” the NHLPA wrote in its X post.

Klingberg hanging up the skates comes after he spent the 2025-26 season with the San Jose Sharks. In 56 games with the Pacific Division club, the former Maple Leafs defenseman posted 10 goals, 17 assists, and 27 points.

Looking Back at John Klingberg’s Time With the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs v Boston Bruins
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 02: John Klingberg #3 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Boston Bruins during the second period at TD Garden on November 02, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Klingberg spent one season with the Maple Leafs, which was during the 2023-24 season. Unfortunately, he was sidelined for most of it after undergoing season-ending hip surgery in December of that season. He appeared in just 14 games that season for the Maple Leafs, where he posted five assists, eight penalty minutes, and a minus-7 rating.

Following the 2023-24 season, Toronto ended up not bringing back Klingberg. He then signed with the Edmonton Oilers midway through the 2024-25 season before playing his final NHL season with the Sharks.

Former Maple Leafs’ Klingberg Had A Good Career

Toronto Maple Leafs v Boston Bruins
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 02: John Klingberg #3 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Boston Bruins during the second period at TD Garden on November 02, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

While injury trouble was a common theme for Klingberg during his final seasons in the NHL, he still had himself a strong career. In 700 career NHL games over 12 seasons split between the Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild, Maple Leafs, Oilers, and Sharks, he posted 92 goals, 351 assists, and 443 points.

Klingberg had his best success during his prime years with the Stars, though, as he was a high-impact offensive defenseman with them. His best season was his All-Star campaign in 2017-18, when he posted a career-high 67 points in 82 games.

Who Are the Best Free Agent Defensemen Left With Klingberg Retiring?

Vancouver Canucks v Toronto Maple Leafs
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – NOVEMBER 11: John Klingberg #3 of the Toronto Maple Leafs returns to the lineup and carries the puck against Nils Hoglander #21 of the Vancouver Canucks during the first period at Scotiabank Arena on November 11, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Klingberg was one of the top unrestricted free-agent defensemen left, so him deciding to retire is notable news. So, who are the best free agent defensemen remaining?

With Klingberg retiring, Nick Blankenburg is the top UFA offensive defenseman available for the taking. The 28-year-old posted eight goals and 24 points in 61 games last season split between the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche.

Teams looking for a rugged shutdown defenseman should have Logan Stanley on their radar, who posted nine goals, 26 points, and 128 penalty minutes in 76 games last season split between the Winnipeg Jets and Buffalo Sabres.

Other UFA defensemen remaining include Ben Hutton, Matt Grzelcyk, Carson Soucy, Adam Boqvist, Jake Bean, Nick Leddy, and Jeff Petry.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

0 Comments

Former Toronto Maple Leafs D-Man Suddenly Retires After 12 NHL Seasons

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x