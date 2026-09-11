Former Toronto Maple Leafs D-Man Suddenly Retires After 12 NHL Seasons

A former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman is hanging up the skates after not signing with another team in NHL free agency.

Former Maple Leafs defenseman John Klingberg has announced his retirement from professional hockey. The news was announced through a post on the NHLPA’s official X account.

“John Klingberg is officially announcing his retirement from professional hockey after 700 NHL career games played – wishing all the best to this former blue liner in the future,” the NHLPA wrote in its X post.

Klingberg hanging up the skates comes after he spent the 2025-26 season with the San Jose Sharks. In 56 games with the Pacific Division club, the former Maple Leafs defenseman posted 10 goals, 17 assists, and 27 points.

Looking Back at John Klingberg’s Time With the Maple Leafs

Klingberg spent one season with the Maple Leafs, which was during the 2023-24 season. Unfortunately, he was sidelined for most of it after undergoing season-ending hip surgery in December of that season. He appeared in just 14 games that season for the Maple Leafs, where he posted five assists, eight penalty minutes, and a minus-7 rating.

Following the 2023-24 season, Toronto ended up not bringing back Klingberg. He then signed with the Edmonton Oilers midway through the 2024-25 season before playing his final NHL season with the Sharks.

Former Maple Leafs’ Klingberg Had A Good Career

While injury trouble was a common theme for Klingberg during his final seasons in the NHL, he still had himself a strong career. In 700 career NHL games over 12 seasons split between the Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild, Maple Leafs, Oilers, and Sharks, he posted 92 goals, 351 assists, and 443 points.

Klingberg had his best success during his prime years with the Stars, though, as he was a high-impact offensive defenseman with them. His best season was his All-Star campaign in 2017-18, when he posted a career-high 67 points in 82 games.

Who Are the Best Free Agent Defensemen Left With Klingberg Retiring?

Klingberg was one of the top unrestricted free-agent defensemen left, so him deciding to retire is notable news. So, who are the best free agent defensemen remaining?

With Klingberg retiring, Nick Blankenburg is the top UFA offensive defenseman available for the taking. The 28-year-old posted eight goals and 24 points in 61 games last season split between the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche.

Teams looking for a rugged shutdown defenseman should have Logan Stanley on their radar, who posted nine goals, 26 points, and 128 penalty minutes in 76 games last season split between the Winnipeg Jets and Buffalo Sabres.

Other UFA defensemen remaining include Ben Hutton, Matt Grzelcyk, Carson Soucy, Adam Boqvist, Jake Bean, Nick Leddy, and Jeff Petry.