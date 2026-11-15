John Tavares Issues Blunt Statement After Sixth Straight Maple Leafs Loss

The Toronto Maple Leafs have reached what they hope is a low point of their season, having lost six straight games – all on home ice in front of their fans at Scotiabank Arena.

Their most recent setback took place on Saturday evening, losing a 1-0 contest against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, who are now led by former Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock.

It’s the first time in decades that the Leafs have experienced a prolonged losing streak on home ice, and former captain John Tavares had a message for the fans in the aftermath.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs Captain John Tavares Issues Apology To Frustrated Fans After Six-Game Losing Skid

Tavares, who missed several games earlier this season with a lower-body injury, issued an apology to the frustrated fan base who spent good money to watch their losing skid.

“It’s been challenging. First and foremost, we feel for our fans and the difficulty we’ve had here at home,” Tavares said. “It’s a special place to play here in Toronto. But the effort and continued buy-in from the guys has been there. We were right there to win the hockey game, and I guarantee you we’re going to keep working to find our way through it. We’ll get through it and be better for it.”

His comments, however, didn’t seem to fully resonate with the fans, who have had their fill of the club’s inability to win games of late.

One fan said, “Is he the captain? Why is he making a statement?”

“The team ( franchise ) hasn’t won the Stanley Cup since 1967 . The team has just lost 8 of 9 games, 6 straight losses at home for the only time in 40 years. The players need to have a never quit attitude and never quit work ethic ! You all need to have self-respect,” another fan wrote.

“I think apologies fall on deaf ears right now!! Leafs fans are sick of this team being bad!! They haven’t had a team with real heart since they had Sundin, Roberts, Corson, Tucker, and so on!” wrote another fan.

This fan said, “Fighters don’t apologize to the crowd. They fix the gameplan.”

Finally, this fan wrote, “Shouldn’t this kind of statement come from the Captain of the team? Kinda a weird look. Matthews looks bad here.”

Jim Hiller Speaks After Sixth Straight Loss

Head coach Jim Hiller, who is feeling the heat right now, said that the losing streak was difficult but that he appreciated the effort the players showed on Saturday.

“It’s difficult, right? Because I can’t just go and tell you, “Hey, all these good things,” and then we get on the wrong side of it again. That’s the hard part,” Hiller said.

He continued –

“The guys played their tail off. They did. I don’t think anybody’s going to question that. I’d like to see them get rewarded for that. I really would. It is what it is. You write your stories, but I’m here to tell you we deserved better than that over that six-game homestand, and we didn’t [get it].

We’ll move on to the next one.”