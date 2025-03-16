John Tavares Predicted to Sign $10 Million Extension With Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs star forward John Tavares is set to be a free agent on July 1, but many reports have indicated he will re-sign with the Maple Leafs.

The website Puckpedia allows users to predict trades and signings, and one user predicts the Maple Leafs to sign Tavares to a two-year $10 million extension. The deal does make sense as Tavares will likely take a pay cut off his current deal, but $5 million per season does seem fair to both sides.

Tavares is in the final year of his seven-year $77 million extension with the Maple Leafs. He’s having a stellar year, which could up his salary, but if he wants to remain in Toronto, Tavares likely will have to take a discount.

Tavares is from Toronto and has skated in 59 games recording 27 goals and 29 assists for 56 points this season. The former first-overall pick is a six-time All-Star.

Tavares ‘Would Love’ to Sign Extension With Maple Leafs

Tavares left the New York Islanders to sign with the Maple Leafs to play for his hometown team.

Now, with his contract nearly over, Tavares says he’s hopeful he can sign an extension and remain with the Maple Leafs past this season.

“I certainly would love to get it done,” Tavares said. “I mean, obviously the club has a lot going on. It’s not just about me. I know management will do what they have to do at that time of year and whatnot. So, if we have the opportunity to get it done, I’d love to do that. If not, when that time comes, we’ll get there. So, just looking forward to continuing my journey here as a Leaf — and obviously want it to continue past this season.”

Tavares says he has been willing to negotiate a new deal during the season. However, he says that has been on the back burner as his focus is on the season.

“Not really. I just try to go about my business, control what I can control, and do what I can to help this team,” Tavares said… “Where our focus is, we’re just trying to help the team and get as many wins as we can and earn a spot in the playoffs and obviously try to make a deep run. So, when the time comes [to negotiate], be ready for that. And I think I’ve been around long enough, just go out there about my business and try to impact the team as best I can.”

Tavares was selected first overall in the 2009 NHL draft.

Maple Leafs Coach Praises Tavares

Tavares is the former Maple Leafs captain and has been a leader for the team on and off the ice.

The star forward has been a key part of the Maple Leafs core for seven years. Coach Craig Berube is impressed with how Tavares handles himself, especially during a contract year.

“Not a little bit,” Berube said. “He’s a pro. He just does his thing. It’s every day. He just comes to work. He does his routine. He’s got it down. And he’s played extremely well for us. I don’t think he thinks about it, to be honest with you. I haven’t noticed any of that with him.”

Tavares and the Maple Leafs are currently 39-24-3 and in third place in the Atlantic Division.