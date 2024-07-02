Insider: Maple Leafs ‘Contemplating’ Stripping John Tavares of his Captaincy

The Toronto Maple Leafs are considering stripping John Tavares of captain, according to NHL insider Nick Kypreos.

The Maple Leafs made Tavares their captain on October 2, 2019, just moments before their season opener. It was Tavares’ second year with the team, as Toronto did not have a captain for the previous three seasons before naming Tavares the captain.

However, according to Kypreos, as Tavares is entering the final year of the seven-year $77 million deal, the Maple Leafs are contemplating stripping him of his captaincy.

“From what I’m hearing, the Leafs are contemplating taking the captaincy away from him and giving it to Auston (Matthews). They will talk about it. I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but it’s real,” Kypreos said on July 1 on Real Kyper & Bourne.

Matthews is the Maple Leafs’ top player and many believe he will be the team’s next captain after Tavares’ contract is over. But, Kypreos believes Toronto may decide to make that move happen starting in the 2024-25 NHL season.

How Tavares would react to being stripped is uncertain, but there have been rumors of him potentially being traded, so perhaps it leads to Toronto dealing him.

Tavares recorded 29 goals and 36 assists for 65 points in 80 games last season.

Reporter: Matthews Wants To Be Captain

Following Kypreos’ report on July 1, NHL insider and reporter James Mirtle for The Athletic said he wasn’t surprised about it.

Mirtle says Matthews wants to be the captain and there have been talks about stripping Tavares and making Matthews the captain.

"Matthews wants it and he's the face of the franchise… I think it's time to turn the page, it hasn't really worked out with Tavares as captain."@mirtle on who should wear the 'C' in Toronto next season with @JDBunkis.#LeafsForever 🎧 https://t.co/ET2culOpbD pic.twitter.com/YyNjsTDv4V — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) July 2, 2024

“At some point, they are going to want to give it to Matthews. But, the question is, do they do it this fall or do they wait another year when Tavares’ contract is up and do it? It’s going to happen. Matthews wants it and he’s the face of the franchise… It makes sense, I think it’s time to turn the page, it hasn’t really worked out with Tavares as captain,” Mirtle said on The JD Bunkis Show.

Mirtle believes Tavares is not a vocal leader and rather leads by example. But, after the Maple Leafs’ lack of playoff success, Mirtle thinks it’s time for Toronto to make a move, even if it frustrates Tavares.

Maple Leafs GM Won’t Comment on Potential Tavares Extension

Brad Treliving, the general manager of the Maple Leafs says he won’t comment on if he and the team are engaging in contract extension talks with Tavares.

Tavares is eligible to sign an extension with the Maple Leafs, as of July 1, but Treliving says he’ll keep those conversations behind closed doors.

“Same answer, really. I am not going to get into any contract discussions that may or may not be happening. We do our business behind closed doors. John is preparing. I had a good visit with John once he got back from the World Championships. He has been around the facility,” Treliving said on July 1, via MapleLeafs Hot Stove. “Our focus right now has been the draft and free agency. We will continue to bang away at all the files.”

Tavares is set to make $11 million for the 2024-25 NHL season, which is the final year of the seven-year deal he signed on July 1, 2018.