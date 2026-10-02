Former Maple Leaf Joseph Woll Makes Save Of The Year

The Joseph Woll era came to a close for the Toronto Maple Leafs during the offseason, as new Toronto general manager John Chayka traded him in a multi-player deal to the Philadelphia Flyers.

So far, things haven’t exactly gone well for the Flyers in the early goings of the season, who are still looking for their first victory after losing 7-0 to the rival Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday and 3-2 in OT to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

However, Woll will be on highlight reels everywhere for the next several hours thanks to a clutch save that he made during the third period of Thursday’s game.

Former Maple Leafs Goalie Joseph Woll Makes Save Of The Season

While the 2026-27 NHL regular season is only a few games old, Joseph Woll has already staked his claim to the best save thus far.

He robbed Devils forward Jesper Bratt of what appeared to be a sure goal with the right pad early in the third period of what was a 1-1 score.

Unfortunately for Woll and the Flyers, they only secured a single point on the evening thanks to Jack Hughes’ overtime game-winning goal.

Making his first start with the Flyers since being acquired from the Maple Leafs, Woll made 41 saves on the 44 shots that he saw, almost certainly earning the next start from head coach Rick Tocchet in Philadelphia’s next contest against Carolina at home on Saturday.

Joseph Woll Expressed Excitement Over Joining The Flyers

Shortly after being acquired by the Flyers, Woll expressed his excitement over joining a new team, enabling himself to have a fresh start and form a tandem with Dan Vladar.

“It just seems on their end there’s a lot of excitement that’s matched within myself,” he said. “I’m just really excited to go to a place where on both ends there’s that belief and excitement and talked to Danny, Rick, Cam, all these different people I’ve been able to speak to. For next year I have my own goals that I’ve set and that really doesn’t change with the change of location for me.”

“I think my process is the same and I’m going to come compete the same way I was planning regardless of where I was playing,” he said. “One thing I want to really, really stress is I want to be ready and prepared every night to help this team the best way I can, whether in the net or supporting Vladdy, supporting the boys as best I can. I’ll be ready to go.”