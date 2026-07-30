Maple Leafs Trade Pitch Reunites With Former 6-Foot-6 Prospect

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been one of the NHL’s busiest teams this offseason. It is not very surprising, as they took a major step in the wrong direction last season and needed to make some big changes to their group because of it. Now, they have an array of new players on their roster, like Sergei Bobrovsky, Darren Raddysh, Jack Roslovic, and No. 1 overall pick Gavin McKenna.

However, when looking at the Maple Leafs’ current roster, it is fair to argue that they could use another forward to strengthen their bottom six. Due to this, one player who could make sense for the Maple Leafs to target is Pittsburgh Penguins forward Justin Brazeau, who was once a prospect in Toronto’s system.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that has the Maple Leafs bringing back Brazeau in a summer swap with the Penguins.

Maple Leafs Get:

Justin Brazeau

Penguins Get:

Steven Lorentz

2028 Fourth-Round Pick

With this trade, the Maple Leafs would be upgrading their forward group with Brazeau. The Penguins, on the other hand, would land a solid veteran forward in Lorentz and a draft pick.

Where Justin Brazeau Could Fit in the Maple Leafs’ Lineup If Acquired

When looking at the Maple Leafs’ projected lineup, it is clear that Brazeau could slot nicely in their bottom six. He would have the potential to be a strong fit on their third line with Easton Cowan and Teddy Blueger if acquired. He would give this line a bit more offensive production and grit, which would help the Maple Leafs out nicely.

Brazeau would also provide the Maple Leafs another option for their second power-play unit if acquired. The 6-foot-6 winger works well in front of the net, so he could be a nice pickup for Toronto’s man advantage.

Brazeau appeared in 64 games last season with the Penguins, where he set career highs with 17 goals, 17 assists, and 34 points. He also threw 90 hits on the season, so he made an impact with his physicality. Due to this, he could slot very nicely in the Maple Leafs’ bottom six if acquired.

Maple Leafs Bringing Back Brazeau Would Make for a Great Story

When noting that Brazeau kicked off his professional career in the Maple Leafs’ minor league system, it would be cool to see him return to the organization as a full-time NHL player. The New Liskeard, Ontario native never got the chance to play on the Maple Leafs’ NHL roster during his time in their prospect pool. Yet, when noting that he is now a proven top-nine winger who contributes solid secondary scoring and throws the body, he would surely make their roster if acquired now.

Brazeau spent parts of two AHL seasons with the Toronto Marlies from 2019-20 to 2020-21, where he had four goals and an assist in 22 games. After moving on to the Boston Bruins organization during the 2021 NHL off-season, he developed his game nicely and later cemented himself as a true NHLer during the 2023-24 season.

Nevertheless, with the Maple Leafs’ bottom six needing a boost, it would make sense for them to make a push for Brazeau. Let’s see if they target their former prospect from here.