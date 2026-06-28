NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs Have 3 UFA Targets to Consider

The Toronto Maple Leafs are going to be a very interesting team to watch once free agency starts next week. The Maple Leafs already brought in Darren Raddysh from the Tampa Bay Lightning in a sign-and-trade, but they should not be done yet.

It is clear that the Maple Leafs still have some roster needs to address if they hope to have more success during the 2026-27 season. Because of this, it would not be surprising if they looked to add more talent to their roster through free agency.

With that, let’s look at three pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) whom the Maple Leafs should consider targeting if they hit the market on July 1.

Maple Leafs Should Add More Skill & Experience By Signing Red Wings’ Patrick Kane

If the Maple Leafs want to add more skill to their top six, Patrick Kane could be an excellent veteran forward for them to add to their roster on a one-year deal. He would have the potential to be a strong pickup for the Maple Leafs as they look to turn things around in 2026-27.

Kane could also be a good mentor for Gavin McKenna to learn from if signed. Kane has had himself a great career as a first-overall pick, and having him around could benefit McKenna’s development. It also doesn’t hurt that Kane is still a good player at this stage of his career, as evidenced his 16 goals and 57 points in 67 games last season with the Detroit Red Wings.

Maple Leafs Should Boost Center Depth By Signing Blue Jackets’ Boone Jenner

The Maple Leafs undoubtedly could use at least one more center after trading both Nicolas Roy and Scott Laughton ahead of the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. Boone Jenner is the best center who can hit the market on July 1, and the Maple Leafs would be incredibly wise to target him if he does.

If the Toronto signed Jenner, he could be a perfect addition for their third-line center spot. This is because he chips in offensively, plays a strong defensive game, and plays with an edge. He is also a well-respected leader, as evidenced by him being the Blue Jackets’ captain over the last several seasons. In 67 games last season with Columbus, he had 13 goals, 25 assists, 38 points, and 147 hits.

Maple Leafs Should Try to Reunite With Blue Jackets’ Mason Marchment

The Blue Jackets have another pending UFA forward who the Maple Leafs would be wise to target in Mason Marchment. Marchment has already been linked to Toronto ahead of free agency, and it would make all the sense in the world if they reunited with him.

The Maple Leafs need more offense from their wingers, and bringing in a power forward like Marchment would provide them with just that. The 6-foot-5 forward just had a strong season split between the Seattle Kraken and Columbus, posting 19 goals, 45 points, and 84 hits in 68 games. This included him having 15 goals and 32 points in 39 games after being acquired by the Blue Jackets. With numbers like these, he could be a strong fit in Toronto’s top nine.