Kelly McCrimmon Has Brutal Message For Maple Leafs Fans

The trajectory of the Toronto Maple Leafs experienced a major shift during the offseason when they completed a massive sign and trade with the Vegas Golden Knights involving Mitch Marner.

Marner had been with the Maple Leafs for his entire career after they selected him in the first round (fourth overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, and he became one of the top regular season performers in the club’s history. However, his performance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs (along with his teammates) repeatedly came under heavy scrutiny.

Marner and the Maple Leafs only advanced past the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs twice in the nine years that he spent with the franchise, and to add insult to injury, he’s advanced to the Stanley Cup Final with Vegas in his first year away from the Maple Leafs, who failed to make the playoffs this year.

And now, Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon has a message for Maple Leafs fans who might still be hung up on Marner and how things ended between the two sides.

Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon Has Called Out Toronto Maple Leafs Fans Over Mitch Marner

Speaking frankly, McCrimmon had a message for Maple Leafs fans who were still hung up on how things ended between their team and Marner.

“I know it’s Toronto, I know it’s Mitch Marner, I know it’s polarizing, but for me it’s a little bit about the guy’s ex girlfriend moving away and doing well,” said McCrimmon, speaking on TSN’s OverDrive. “At some point you gotta get over it.”

McCrimmon then touted the importance of organizational depth, rather than relying too heavily on a few top-heavy players.

“When it comes down to 2 or 3 or 4 players being responsible for your team to advance to the next round, that’s a stiff challenge,” said McCrimmon. “That’s a tough way to win.”

Marner currently leads all NHL playoff scorers with 21 points; his Golden Knights teammate Jack Eichel is right behind him in second place with 18 points.

While he didn’t quite reach his 102 point total that he enjoyed with the Maple Leafs last season, Marner produced consistently in his first year with the Golden Knights.

“When you compare what he had in Toronto, 102 points last year, he didn’t have 102 points with us…. there’s more things that go into winning that just the goals and the assists,” said McCrimmon.

Mitch Marner Is Going To The Stanley Cup Final

In just his first year away from the Toronto Maple Leafs, Marner is on his way to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in his NHL career.

He and the Golden Knights put the finishing touches on a surprising sweep of the Colorado Avalanche, who won the President’s Trophy as the NHL’s best regular season team, in the Western Conference Final.

Previously, the Golden Knights had taken down the Utah Mammoth and the Anaheim Ducks.

Marner and the Golden Knights will face the Carolina Hurricanes, who feature Marner’s former Maple Leafs teammate Frederik Andersen between the pipes. The series will officially begin on Tuesday evening in Raleigh.