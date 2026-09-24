Key Maple Leafs Offseason Addition Departs With Injury: Latest Updates

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in action this evening against the rival Ottawa Senators in two separate locations, as their split squads are taking on Ottawa’s at both Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa and Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto.

However, it looks like Toronto could already be dealing with a potential injury to one of their key offseason pickups.

New Toronto Maple Leafs Forward Nick Paul May Be Dealing With An Injury

Maple Leafs forward Nick Paul, who was acquired via trade from the divisional rival Tampa Bay Lightning during the offseason by new general manager John Chayka and who was playing for the split squad at Scotiabank Arena, did not appear on Toronto’s bench at the start of the second period, per David Alter.

Already, concern began building among Maple Leafs fans.

“We’re all thinking the same thing. He better not be injured,” one fan said.

“Forever cursed,” lamented another fan.

Before departing, Paul had skated in 4:42 of ice time and had one shot on goal.

Nick Paul Was Acquired By The Maple Leafs From The Lightning

Paul, who was taken with the 101st overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Dallas Stars, began his professional career with the rival Senators after they acquired him as part of the Jason Spezza deal, making his American Hockey League debut with Binghamton in 2014-15. He reached the NHL in February 2016 and scored his first career goal later that month against the Edmonton Oilers.

After becoming a regular with Ottawa in 2019-20, Paul developed into a dependable two-way forward and key penalty killer. The Senators traded him to Tampa Bay at the 2022 Trade Deadline, where he became an important part of the Lightning’s playoff run, scoring the series-winning goal in Game 7 against Toronto in the first round.

Paul signed a seven-year contract with Tampa Bay that offseason and spent four more seasons with the Lightning before being traded to the Maple Leafs on the first day of free agency in exchange for goaltender Dennis Hildeby and future draft picks.

So far in his NHL career, Paul has played in 537 regular season games and has scored 104 goals with 110 assists, along with racking up 214 penalty minutes.

He’s also contributed 10 goals and four assists in 45 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, including a pair of goals as part of Tampa Bay’s Game 7 win over the Maple Leafs in 2022.