Did Kings Steal Peter Laviolette From Maple Leafs?

Following their first season since 2015-16 of not making the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Toronto Maple Leafs made several changes at the executive level. Not only did they fire GM Brad Treliving in late March, but they replaced him with former Arizona Coyotes GM John Chayka.

Chayka’s first major decision was to terminated head coach Craig Berube, who had been on the job for only two seasons; he was also just the second head coach since 2004 to lead the Maple Leafs to a series victory in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. But following the 2025-26 campaign, the club decided to take a new turn in direction with regard to their coaching.

There have been multiple candidates linked to the Maple Leafs, including former Stanley Cup-winning coach Peter Laviolette, the winningest American-born coach in NHL history.

However, Laviolette has been hired as the next head coach of the Los Angeles Kings, bringing an end to speculation that he could end up in Ontario in hockey’s biggest market. But did the Kings poach him from the Maple Leafs?

Did the Kings Poach Peter Laviolette From The Toronto Maple Leafs?

According to NHL Insider Nick Kypreos, all signs pointed toward Laviolette becoming the next head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, it appears as though the Kings may have swooped in at the last minute with a better offer.

“I was told on Friday that Laviolette was going to be the next coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs… he was spotted in town, and I would imagine that L.A. did some fast talking on Saturday or Sunday,” he said. “We could’ve been looking at a press conference on Monday or Tuesday… did L.A. essentially swoop in and steal him from the Leafs?”

While the Maple Leafs were in fact linked to Laviolette, they’ll now have to look elsewhere for their next bench boss. Among the candidates includes a surprise name – former San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski, who has no coaching experience at any level.

Peter Laviolette Is Now The Coach Of The Los Angeles Kings

The Kings are the seventh head coaching position that Laviolette has held during his coaching career. He’s also been behind the bench for the New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals, and New York Rangers.

Under Laviolette, the Rangers won the President’s Trophy as the best regular season team during the 2023-24 campaign, but they would be eliminated in the Eastern Conference Final by the eventual Cup champion Florida Panthers.

Following the 2024-25 season that saw them finish on the outside looking in at the postseason, Rangers GM Chris Drury handed Laviolette his walking papers. Now that he’s with the Kings, he’s been reunited with Artemi Panarin, who was traded from the Rangers to the Kings in early February.

So far in his career, Laviolette has gone 846-562-161 with 25 ties during the regular season and 88-82 in 170 playoff games. 20 years ago in 2006, he guided the Carolina Hurricanes to the first and only Stanley Cup win to date in their history.