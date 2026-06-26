NHL Rumors: 3 Maple Leafs Who Could Be Traded Next

The Toronto Maple Leafs are staying busy as the offseason carries on. The Maple Leafs made another trade on Friday, as they dealt goaltender Samuel Ersson to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick.

While the Maple Leafs just recently acquired Ersson from the Philadelphia Flyers, seeing the 26-year-old goaltender get dealt to the Senators is not surprising at all. The Maple Leafs already have two NHL-caliber goalies in Anthony Stolarz and Dennis Hildeby as better options than Ersson.

Yet, the Maple Leafs should not be done making trades yet. Many of their players have been creating chatter in the rumor mill as trade candidates. Because of this, let’s take a look at three Maple Leafs who have the potential to be traded next.

Matthew Knies’ Is the Maple Leafs’ Top Trade Chip

Matthew Knies is only continuing to be the subject of trade rumors as the offseason carries on. The Maple Leafs very well could decide to keep him, as he is a key part of their forward group and locked up through 2030-31. Furthermore, he is only 23 years old, so he certainly is a fit on the Maple Leafs’ roster as they retool.

However, if teams are willing to pay a major price to land Knies, the Maple Leafs could end up moving the big winger. He is continuing to generate a lot of interest around the league and could get the Maple Leafs a monster return if they dealt him.

Brandon Carlo’s Time With the Maple Leafs Could Be Ending

Like Knies, Brandon Carlo has been creating a lot of buzz as a trade candidate with July almost here. The big defenseman has had trouble finding his place since being traded to the Maple Leafs. Due to this and the veteran blueliner entering the final season of his contract in 2026-27, it would make sense if Toronto moved him ahead of the draft.

With Carlo being a big right-shot defenseman who can play top-four minutes, he should have a good amount of interest around the league. While Toronto won’t get the same kind of trade package that they gave up to land Carlo from the Boston Bruins, he still could get them a decent return in a move.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson Is Another Maple Leafs’ Defenseman to Watch

Morgan Rielly certainly culd have worked as the final player on this list, but Oliver Ekman-Larsson should also be watched. The 34-year-old defenseman is coming off his best season in many years, posting eight goals and 39 points in 78 games. With this and OEL having an affordable $3.5 million cap through 2027-28, it would be understandable if the Maple Leafs sold high on him.

This year’s unrestricted free agent (UFA) class is also not expected to offer many notable left-shot defensemen. This could only add to Ekman-Larsson’s value as a trade candidate, so it would make sense if Toronto at least listened to offers for the veteran defenseman. He could be a nice pickup for a contender’s second or third pairing.