Maple Leafs’ Knies Predicted to Get Massive Offer Sheet From East Team

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a critical offseason ahead and could lose some star players.

Toronto has Mitch Marner and John Tavares as pending unrestricted free agents. Yet, Matthew Knies is also an RFA and is at the risk of getting an offer sheet. The website PuckGM allows users to create trades and signings. One user predicts the Philadelphia Flyers will give Knies a massive seven-year, $65.8 million deal.

The deal is worth $9.4 million per season over seven years and would make it tough for Toronto to match the offer sheet. If the Maple Leafs decline the offer sheet, Toronto would receive the Flyers’ first, second, and third-round picks in the 2026 NHL Draft.

It would be a hefty package Toronto would get, but Knies is expected to be a key part of the Maple Leafs’ future.

Knies plays on the top line with Auston Matthews and Marner. He’s a unicorn of a player as he’s a very skilled forward who can score, but is also a big body who can hit and be an elite power forward in the NHL.

Knies recorded 29 goals and 29 assists for 58 points in 78 games this season.

Maple Leafs Focused on Re-Signing Knies

Knies has been a very impactful player for the Maple Leafs.

The power forward brings an element to the game that not many players can do. With that, TSN’s NHL insider Chris Johnston says re-signing Knies is the Maple Leafs’ priority this offseason.

“Well, Matthew Knies is a big priority for the Maple Leafs,” Johnston said on Insider Trading. “So well, I can understand to some degree where the speculation of an offer sheet might be out there and being discussed. (But), I don’t believe it’s really a threat when it comes to this player. There’s a couple of reasons for that, Matthew Knies himself is not really interested in entertaining an offer sheet.

“I don’t think that this is something that him or his agent is looking for heading into the marketplace. The second part of that is the Maple Leafs feel they have plenty of cap space to get their business done this summer… I really believe the Leafs are in a position to sign this player. And, if he were to sign an offer sheet, they’d likely match it,” Johnston added.

Knies was selected 57th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Maple Leafs. In his NHL career, he’s recorded 44 goals and 50 assists for 94 points in 161 games.

Status of Maple Leafs’ Knies Uncertain for Game 7

Toronto forced a Game 7 with a massive 2-0 win over the Florida Panthers on May 16.

The Maple Leafs had lost three straight games and were on the brink of elimination. However, in Game 6, Knies suffered an injury, and his status for Game 7 on May 18 is in doubt.

“I wouldn’t know (the answer) to that question right now,” Berube said about Knies’ chances of playing in Game 7. “He’s dealing with something here that happened. And we’ve got to look at him and see how he’s feeling tomorrow.”

Knies has recorded 5 goals and 2 assists for 7 points in 12 playoff games this season.