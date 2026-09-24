Latest Update On Maple Leafs Nick Paul Is Not Encouraging

The Toronto Maple Leafs battled the divisional rival Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night in two different locations, as both clubs employed a split squad at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena and Ottawa’s Canadian Tire Centre.

While the Maple Leafs won both games, one aspect of worry that arose was the departure of forward Nick Paul, who didn’t come out for the second period in Toronto and did not return for the remainder of the contest.

Despite head coach Jim Hiller saying afterward that he didn’t believe Paul was dealing with a serious injury, concern arose during Thursday’s morning skate.

The Latest Update On Injured Toronto Maple Leafs Forward Nick Paul Is Not Encouraging

The Maple Leafs gathered for practice on Thursday morning, but Paul wasn’t with the rest of his teammates.

Per Maple Leafs Insider Mark Masters, who was on the scene, Paul wasn’t present.

Following Wednesday’s contest, Hiller said that he didn’t believe that the ailment was anything of the serious variety.

“We’ll know more tomorrow,” Hiller said on Wednesday. “I don’t think it’s too serious. I talked to him after, but we’ll know a little bit more tomorrow.”

But the fact that Paul isn’t skating is not an encouraging sign. While it may simply be a prudent move on the part of the Maple Leafs to give him rest, as they’re currently still in the preseason, it’s already sparking concerns of an injury to a key offseason acquisition.

Nick Paul Is Happy To Be Playing For His Hometown Team

Paul, who was acquired from the divisional rival Tampa Bay Lightning via trade, is an Ontario native and excited to play for his hometown squad.

“Everyone would ask me, ‘Would you want to play for the Leafs?’” Paul said earlier in the week via The Toronto Star. “And I was always like, ‘No.’ But I was always in denial. Like, I didn’t even want to think about it.”

“Like, this is the team,” Paul said. “I grew up knowing what it meant to be a fan here, and how much it meant to wear the jersey, because I’d go to bed as a kid just dreaming of being on the ice here.”