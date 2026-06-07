Ex-Leaf Mitch Marner Makes Stanley Cup Final History

The Vegas Golden Knights are on the verge of taking a two games to one series lead over the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2026 Stanley Cup Final, and right now, the odds-on favorite to win the Conn Smythe Trophy is none other than former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner.

Marner, who entered Saturday evening’s Game 3 as the leading scorer in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, added to his legendary postseason performance by not only netting a hat trick, but setting official Stanley Cup Final history in the process.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs Forward Mitch Marner’s Hat Trick Set Stanley Cup Final History

The Golden Knights were a bit frustrated when they had not one but two goals early in the second period of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final disallowed, but they’ve more than made up for it.

Mitch Marner registered a natural hat trick in 6:20, the fastest in Stanley Cup Final history, beating the previous mark from Montreal Canadiens Hall of Famer Maurice “Rocket” Richard 69 years earlier.

“Mitch Marner’s hat trick was the fastest in Stanley Cup Final history,” wrote Jesse Granger on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He did it in 6:20, which was one second faster than Maurice Richard’s, 69 years ago.”

As if that weren’t enough, Marner’s 28 total points following his hat trick are now the most in NHL history by a player in his first playoff appearance with a new team.

Mitch Marner is completely plugged in for the Golden Knights, who are on the verge of taking the lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

Mitch Marner Scored The Fastest Hat Trick In Stanley Cup Final History

Just seconds after Tomas Hertl broke the ice with a power play goal, Mitch Marner attempted to put the puck on goal, but it was going well wide. However, the puck deflected off the stick of Hurricanes defenseman Sean Walker and past goaltender Frederik Andersen.

Just minutes later, Marner broke in alone on Andersen, but his backhand-forehand deke was stopped. But he subsequently took a pass and beat Andersen with a backhander at the side of the net for his second goal.

Finally, Marner broke down the wing and wired a slapshot past the blocker of Andersen for the historic hat trick goal.

Marner was acquired during the offseason from the Maple Leafs in return for Nicolas Roy, a player who would later be traded away from Toronto himself to the Colorado Avalanche.