Former Maple Leaf Warns Of Key Factor That Could Derail Bobrovsky In Toronto

As part of the multiple changes to the roster conducted by general manager John Chayka, the Toronto Maple Leafs signed veteran goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who had spent the last seven years with the divisional rival Florida Panthers.

Bobrovsky’s arrival pairs him up once again with Anthony Stolarz, with whom he played as part of Florida’s Stanley Cup-winning squad of 2023-24; Stolarz then departed to sign a multi-year deal in Toronto, and now Bobrovsky has followed suit.

It’s a new tandem in the Toronto crease following the trade of Joseph Woll to the Philadelphia Flyers earlier in the offseason. But the question remains, will they ultimately succeed and get the Maple Leafs over the hump?

Former Toronto Maple Leafs Forward Jay Rosehill Reveals The One Thing That Would Prevent Sergei Bobrovsky From Succeeding

According to former Maple Leafs forward Jay Rosehill, Toronto can succeed in the crease if Bobrovsky plays upwards of 50 games in the upcoming campaign, giving Stolarz a more comfortable work load after an injury riddled season in 2025-26.

“That’s what he’s done. That’s what the benchmark has been,” Rosehill said recently on Leafs Morning Take. “It is Toronto. Interesting things tend to happen there, but that’s what needs to happen for this to be a success, especially this year, which we’ve talked about as such a pivotal year with figuring out the direction of this entire franchise.”

Meanwhile, in Rosehill’s mind, the only thing that would separate Bobrovsky from success in Toronto is being unable to remain healthy.

“If he’s capable of playing that many, I think that the only thing that could derail him really is injury,” he said. “If he’s healthy, I think he’s going to be solid. His track record proved that he does that more often than not.”

It wasn’t the best of seasons for Bobrovsky in what proved to be his final campaign in the Florida crease in 2025-26, something Rosehill doesn’t foresee repeating.

“I don’t see him coming in here and just stinking it up and getting yanked all the time,” Rosehill said. “I just don’t see that happening, man.”

Sergei Bobrovsky Signed A Three Year Contract With The Maple Leafs Earlier This Summer

After being unable to agree to specific terms on a new contract to remain with the Panthers, Bobrovsky opted to remain in the division by signing a three-year, $21 million contract with the Maple Leafs, the same club that he helped Florida defeat during the 2023 and 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

For Bobrovsky, he’s happy to be joining a historic Original Six club.

“First of all, I’m excited for the opportunity,” Bobrovsky said after signing. “To be honest, I thought I’m going to stay in Florida. But things work out like how they work out, and the Leafs put their trust in me, they put their belief and they give me a good opportunity to join the historical, legendary team and be part of this organization.”

“It’s a blessing to join this team,” he said. “This is Toronto. It’s the capital of hockey in my mind.