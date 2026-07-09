New Leafs Assistant Daniel Alfredsson Reveals True Thoughts on Darcy Tucker

The Toronto Maple Leafs stunned their fans as well as fans of the rival Ottawa Senators by hiring former Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson as an assistant coach following the departures of both Derek Lalonde and Mike Van Ryn.

Alfredsson was one of the main figures of the legendary rivalry known as The Battle of Ontario, which included several postseason matchups, all of which were won by the Maple Leafs.

One of the defining incidents behind Alfredsson’s rivalry with the Maple Leafs came in Game 5 of their 2002 postseason matchup, when he leveled fan favorite Darcy Tucker with a disputed hit along the boards moments before scoring the game-winning goal. From that moment on, Alfredsson was heavily booed by Maple Leafs fans whenever he visited in opposition colors.

But now, he’s going to be on the Toronto bench as part of new head coach Jim Hiller’s staff. Has Alfredsson spoken to Tucker at all?

New Toronto Maple Leafs Assistant Coach Daniel Alfredsson Reveals True Thoughts on Darcy Tucker All These Years Later

All these years later, Alfredsson reveals that while he has not recently spoken to Tucker, he greatly respected how competitive he was on the ice.

“No, we haven’t talked recently at all,” Alfredsson said. “But we have talked post-career. I think we recognize that we’re both very competitive people. We respect each other. A lot of people do in the hockey world in general. We all love to have competitive people on our teams. He was definitely one of them.”

Alfredsson also has a good relationship with his fellow Swede Mats Sundin, who was the captain of the Maple Leafs during those legendary Battle of Ontario playoff matchups and who is also back with Toronto in an executive role.

“We’ve kept in touch,” Alfredsson said of Sundin. “We don’t live near each other in Sweden, but whenever we can, we try to hook up.”

“We haven’t talked a lot about the past, to be honest,” he continued. “But obviously, I think it is great that Mats is involved again. I think he has so much to bring — leadership, experience, and his enthusiasm was really obvious in the talks I’ve had with him. You can tell he is really excited about this opportunity to try to do something really good.”

Alfredsson Acknowledged He Understands Why Senators Fans Are Upset

Alfredsson also said he’s fully aware that there are many upset Senators fans at seeing him jump ship to their bitter provincial rivals.

“I totally understand it,” he said. “There is no question. From talking to friends and other coaches as well, it is different when you are a coach. When I felt this was the career I wanted to pursue as a coach, I knew I had to move at some point. I’d have to earn my way and get experience.”

“In my dreams, would I have loved to stay and become the head coach of Ottawa? Maybe. But nobody stays as a coach forever in one spot, no matter how popular you are. You have to perform.”