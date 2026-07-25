Maple Leafs’ Gavin McKenna Gets Elite Offseason Boost From Macklin Celebrini

It’s been nothing short of a whirlwind offseason for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have undergone numerous changes since new general manager John Chayka took over the reins from the fired Brad Treliving.

Not only has Chayka made several changes to the Maple Leafs roster as well as coaching staff, but he also selected Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna with the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft after his club won the Draft Lottery despite having missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

How McKenna’s ultimate career trajectory pans out remains to be seen, but he’s been getting a major boost from another fellow first overall pick who is already among the top players in the NHL.

Toronto Maple Leafs Prospect Gavin McKenna Has Trained With San Jose Sharks Star Macklin Celebrini

According to a report from Sharks Hockey Digest, McKenna, fellow San Jose Sharks teammate Will Smith, Celebrini’s younger brother, and McKenna were all on the ice together for a recent training session:

“Macklin Celebrini’s 13-year-old brother, RJ, was on the ice getting reps alongside Macklin, Will Smith, and Gavin McKenna today. 🔥

Macklin has said in the past that he and his family all share the dream of one day seeing RJ play alongside him with the Sharks. As for how their games compare? Macklin says RJ is “a little more offensive” than he is. 👀”

Additionally, both McKenna and Celebrini posed for a photo with one another:

https://x.com/Leafslatest/status/2080818774333145238?s=20

Maple Leafs fans will be thrilled if McKanna’s offensive skills turn out to be anything like Celebrini’s. The young forward, whom the Sharks took with the first overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, finished fourth overall in total scoring with a whopping 115 points.

He finished behind only Connor McDavid, Nikita Kucherov, and Nathan MacKinnon in the NHL’s scoring race for the 2025-26 NHL season, and nearly helped the Sharks return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for what would have been the first time since 2019.

Gavin McKenna Was Described As “Perfect” For The Toronto Market

According to Justin Bourne of Sportsnet, McKenna was “perfect” for the Toronto market based on how he looked during the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo.

“The kid also didn’t waver,” Bourne wrote. “He said all the right things about competing and developing a B-game on his off nights, he was courteous and respectful and unfazed. You can say that stuff doesn’t matter, but it does in a large market. He’ll be in front of cameras constantly, he’ll be challenged, he’ll be asked to explain himself, and he can.

“He’s been an elite talent from a young age, he’s used to the attention and the spotlight and North American coverage in general. It may make him grumpy at times, as it would anyone, but it will not overwhelm him.”

Last season with the Nittany Lions, McKenna scored 15 goals with 36 assists for 51 points in 35 games played, and also represented Canada in the World Junior Championships, scoring four goals with 10 assists in seven games.