Maple Leafs Rookie Gavin McKenna Takes Shot At NHL Teams That Missed On Him

It wasn’t a popular result in lots of NHL circles, but nonetheless, it was what took place. The Toronto Maple Leafs won the NHL Draft Lottery, giving them the rights to select Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna with the first overall selection, which they ultimately did.

The Maple Leafs had missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in a decade, yet earned the first overall pick. Meanwhile, several other teams that have experienced several seasons worth of playoff droughts didn’t come close to earning the first pick. Coincidently, the last time the Maple Leafs missed the playoffs was 2016, and they won the Draft Lottery and the rights to choose Auston Matthews first overall.

McKenna, who has signed his entry-level contract with the Leafs, delivered his honest thoughts about being selected by a team that isn’t in active tank mode.

Toronto Maple Leafs Forward Gavin McKenna, Selected First Overall, Says He’s Lucky A Tanking Team Didn’t Select Him

McKenna was happy to be selected by the Maple Leafs with the first overall pick instead of a club that had been actively tanking and finish at the bottom of the NHL Standings.

“You see what (John) Chayka is doing, you see the players he’s bringing in, I think we obviously want to go on a run this year,” McKenna said. “So it’s very fortunate for me to go to a team like that who’s hungry and in that winning environment. It’s pretty common that players who get drafted first overall go to a team who’s tanking and it’s not the case for me. I know I’ve gotten lucky.”

Meanwhile, McKenna already has his sights trained on not only helping the Maple Leafs return to the playoffs, but earning the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s best rookie for the upcoming 2026-27 NHL season.

“For sure, make the playoffs,” McKenna said when talking about his goals for the upcoming campaign. “Hopefully go on a run there with the team that we got and of course you want to win a Calder Trophy in your rookie season. I think if that happens, that’s a pretty good year.”

It’s Been A Summer Of Change For The Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in a decade, but before their season ended, they made a meaningful change in leadership.

On March 30, the Maple Leafs parted ways with general manager Brad Treliving, who had been hired as the replacement for the terminated Kyle Dubas in 2023.

Arriving on the scene was John Chayka, who immediately began instituting big changes both on the ice and behind the bench. The Maple Leafs are now led by former assistant coach Jim Hiller, who worked under ex-Leafs coach Mike Babcock and has spent the last few seasons with the Los Angeles Kings.

Additionally, the Maple Leafs traded away the likes of Joseph Woll and Brandon Carlo while bringing aboard several new faces, including former Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and former Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nick Paul.