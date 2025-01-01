Maple Leafs Superstar Predicted to Sign Massive $104.8 Million Deal in Free Agency

Toronto Maple Leafs superstar forward Mitch Marner is predicted to sign a massive $104.8 million deal in free agency.

Marner will become a free agent on July 1 and will be highly sought after by several teams. However, NHL analyst Steve Dangle of SDPN predicts Marner will re-sign with Toronto on a massive eight-year $104.8 million deal.

“Toronto, $13.1 (million per year),” Dangle said when asked where Marner will re-sign. “Eight (years) because it’s a hair under Matthews, $13.1. He’s not going anywhere.”

Dangle believes Marner will re-sign in Toronto as with the absence of Auston Matthews, he is off to the best start in his NHL career.

The NHL analyst also believes with the cap going up, Toronto can afford to give Marner $13.1 million per season.

“My opinion is shifting a bit, for two reasons,” Dangle added. “One, this is the best I think he’s ever played. The other is, I was sort of on board with his first contract, the one that led to all this because the cap was going to go up, but it didn’t. Now it is. It will be $13.1 times eight.”

Marner has skated in 38 games recording 13 goals and 38 assists for 51 points. He’s in the final year of his six-year $65.41 million deal.

Marner Wants to Remain With Maple Leafs

The superstar forward is from Toronto and at the end of last season, he made it clear he wanted to re-sign.

At the beginning of training camp, Marner once again said his goal is to be a Maple Leaf for the foreseeable future.

“Growing up in this area, I’ve always been a Leaf fan, I’ve always wanted this team to succeed just to see what it would be like as a fan, and now being a part of it is pretty special,” Marner said… “It’s my home, it’s the place I’ve grown up and I have many, many memories of watching this team play on Saturday night hockey with my family, just sitting there for hours watching, and now being able to live that dream is pretty special.”

Marner was selected fourth overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2015 NHL draft.

Matthews Getting Closer to a Return

Star Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been sidelined since December 20 but he’s getting closer to a return.

Matthews has been skating and he says he’s getting closer but there is no timeframe for his return.

“It was good to get out there in a team setting, get some reps,” Matthews said. “Just kind of taking it day by day and see how it goes. Every injury is different, I think it’s always frustrating not playing but I’m just trying to be mindful of everything that goes on. It’s nice to still be around the guys a lot. Being able to take part in practice is big especially when you’ve been out for a little bit so like I said, I’m just taking it day by day here. I’m feeling good, feeling better every single day so just going to continue and hope for that positive progression.”

Matthews has skated in 24 games recording 11 goals and 12 assists for 23 points.