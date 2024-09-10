Insider: Maple Leafs Expected to Sign 2 Veteran Players

The Toronto Maple Leafs are linked to two veteran players, and the signings are expected to become official.

NHL insider Darren Dreger of TSN took to X on September 10 and revealed the Maple Leafs are likely to sign veteran forward Max Pacioretty and defenseman Jani Hakanpaa. This comes after Toronto re-signed forward Nick Robertson to a one-year $875,000 deal.

I would expect Pacioretty and Hakanpaa to be next in line as Leafs adds. It was important to get Robertson done to avoid the possibility of an offer sheet. https://t.co/45RJnN1HHC — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) September 10, 2024

Pacioretty has been linked to the Maple Leafs, while Hakanpaa had already agreed to a two-year deal with Toronto. But, a knee injury has held up the contract.

The Maple Leafs have been linked to left-wingers as Toronto has yet to add any forwards in the offseason. Pacioretty would project to be a bottom-six forward for the Maple Leafs and add some veteran presence to the lineup.

Pacioretty has skated in 902 NHL games recording 330 goals and 338 assists for 668 points. Last season with the Washington Capitals, he recorded 4 goals and 19 assists for 23 points.

Jani Hakanpaa Reportedly Has a Major Knee Injury

On July 1, it was reported that the Maple Leafs had signed Hakanpaa to a two-year $3 million deal. The defenseman was expected to help out defensively and on the penalty kill.

However, after the signing was reported, Toronto Sun reporter Steve Simmons reported that Hakanpaa had a serious knee injury and may never play again.

“It wasn’t that way with Hakanpaa, who signed with Toronto on Canada Day, as well. A year ago, maybe two years ago, Hakanpaa would have factored rather nicely on the Leafs defense. He’s a giant of a man at 6-foot-7, popular in the room, that great hockey vernacular, and a penalty-killer beyond compare. But one with a knee so bad that some think — although the Leafs disagree — that he may never play again,” Simmons wrote on July 1.

“The Leafs signed him to play but many doubt he will. It’s said to be bone-on-bone with not much knee left. It’s said to be trouble. Two years ago, Hakanpaa was playing 18 minutes for the Stars. He might have played his last NHL game in March. If he plays again, plays at all for the Leafs, it will shock those who were around in recent seasons,” Simmons added.

Following Simmons’ report, the Maple Leafs have done due diligence on the injury. According to Dreger, he believes Toronto is fine with the injury and will end up signing him.

Hakanpaa skated in 64 games recording 2 goals and 10 assists for 12 points with the Dallas Stars last season. He’s skated in 288 games recording 15 goals and 30 assists for 45 points.

Maple Leafs Re-Sign Nick Robertson

Toronto signed RFA forward Nick Robertson to a one-year $875,000 deal on September 10.

🖊️ We’ve re-signed forward Nick Robertson to a one-year contract pic.twitter.com/GJ0nGp6hW2 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 10, 2024

Robertson had requested a trade from Toronto as he was frustrated with his role. However, he opted to walk back on his request and inked a one-year deal with the Maple Leafs.

Robertson was selected in the second round of the 2019 NHL draft by the Maple Leafs. In his career, he’s skated in 87 games recording 17 goals and 17 assists for 34 points. He projects to be Toronto’s second-line left-winger in the 2024-25 NHL season.

The Maple Leafs open their 2024-25 NHL season on the road on October 9 against the Montreal Canadiens.