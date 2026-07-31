Former Maple Leafs Forward Zach Hyman Doesn’t Hold Back On Mike Babcock

A pair of Canadian-based NHL teams have made some of the most meaningful changes to their respective organizations since the close of the 2025-26 NHL season, and they include both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers.

Both the Maple Leafs and Oilers have a completely revamped coaching staff, changes that were made after both clubs underachieved. The Oilers raised eyebrows everywhere by hiring former Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock, who was cleared to return to employment in the NHL after an investigation into his alleged conduct during his brief stay with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Additionally, the Oilers also hired former Maple Leafs assistant D.J. Smith as an assistant under Babcock. Meanwhile, former Babcock assistant Jim Hiller is now the head coach of the Maple Leafs, having replaced the fired Craig Berube.

While it remains to be seen how Babcock’s time in Edmonton will ultimately fare, one notable forward who played under him while with the Maple Leafs is speaking out on his behalf.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs Forward Zach Hyman Endorses Mike Babcock’s Hiring By Oilers

Speaking at his annual charity golf tournament earlier this week, Oilers forward Zach Hyman, who played under Babcock while with the Maple Leafs, gave his full endorsement to his hiring in Edmonton.

“I obviously had a very good experience with Mike in Toronto,” Hyman said.

“He did a great job with a lot of the young players that were there (in Toronto),” Hyman said. “All of us have had pretty long careers and are still playing. He set the foundation for us. I think he’s a phenomenal coach; I think extremely highly of him.”

Meanwhile, Hyman is glad that Babcock was cleared following the investigations by the NHL and NHLPA.

“I’m happy he went through the process with the NHL and NHLPA and all those questions were answered,” he said.

Oilers Captain Connor McDavid Also Endorsed Mike Babcock’s Hiring In Edmonton

Babcock’s hiring has also been given the stamp of approval by Connor McDavid, who is entering the first season of a two-year extension he signed in October 2025 at a heavy team-friendly discount.

“We see a great opportunity to be coached by someone who’s coached in every single big game there is to coach,” McDavid said. “Who’s been successful, won Cups, gold medals, you name it, he’s done it.

“It’s a great opportunity for us players to be coached by somebody like him, and learn off him. Where our group’s at and what we’re looking for, it’s the perfect fit. He’s not going to need to come in and find who he is as a coach or find himself in those situations. He knows what he’s about as a coach, and it’s our job as players to be ready to go.”

Babcock arrives in Edmonton at a critical point in the franchise, which is facing pressure to win while McDavid remains under contract. If the Oilers aren’t able to seal the deal, McDavid could very well choose to sign elsewhere when his contract expires in 2028.