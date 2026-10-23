Life-Changing News For Former Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner

Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner is now in his second season with the Vegas Golden Knights following the blockbuster summer 2025 sign-and-trade deal that saw the club bid goodbye to their homegrown player who grew up rooting for the team.

And as it was announced on Thursday, Marner is going to be unavailable for the Golden Knights’ contest on Thursday evening against the St. Louis Blues for a deeply personal family matter of the welcoming variety.

Life-Changing News Announced For Former Toronto Maple Leafs Forward Mitch Marner

According to multiple confirmed reports, former Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner is unavailable to play in Thursday’s contest against the St. Louis Blues, as his wife is welcoming their second child into the world.

“Mitch Marner will be unavailable for tonight’s game due to a family matter. Alexander Holtz is expected to make his season debut,” the Golden Knights reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Mitch Marner is out tonight. His wife is set to give birth to their second child. Alex Holtz will draw in the lineup,” wrote team beat writer Danny Webster.

Marner and his wife, Stephanie, welcomed son Miles Daniel Marner into the world in May of 2025, and now Miles will have a sibling to grow up with.

Former Maple Leafs Forward Mitch Marner Is In His Second Season With Vegas

Shortly before the campaign began, Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon said that he believes that Marner is getting better adjusted to Vegas entering his second season with the club.

“When I watch hockey, I see so much more than who’s got the most points,” he said via Nic Cotsonika of NHL.com. “I really do. And I look at the impact he has on our team, his understanding of the game, his hockey sense, how he makes other players better. His playoff, he was unbelievable, right? He was that good.

“Now I think the transition will be complete. He’ll have a year under his belt. He knows everything about the organization, the city, so this is likely a little bit of a different feeling for him coming into Year 2. And then I think just the success our team enjoyed through the playoffs and how he played has got to be good for his confidence.”